Tamil TV actress VJ Chitra of Pandian Stores fame found dead at Chennai hotel, suicide suspected

In another shocking news from the world of entertainment, Tamil TV actress VJ Chitra has allegedly committed suicide. She was 28.
A popular actor known for her role in Vijay TV's Pandian Stores series, she was reportedly found hanging at a five-star hotel in Nazarethpettai, Chennai.
According to reports, Chitra finished shooting at EVP film city late night and had returned to her hotel room around 2:30 am.
While the cause of death is under investigation, preliminary reports have suggested suicide.
Chitra is best known for her role in Pandian Stores series currently airing on Vijay TV. She was portraying the role of Mullai in the serial.
The news has evoked a strong reaction online, with many expressing consternation over her death.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)