Tamil TV actress VJ Chitra of Pandian Stores fame found dead at Chennai hotel, suicide suspected

In another shocking news from the world of entertainment, Tamil TV actress VJ Chitra has allegedly committed suicide. She was 28.

A popular actor known for her role in Vijay TV's Pandian Stores series, she was reportedly found hanging at a five-star hotel in Nazarethpettai, Chennai.

According to reports, Chitra finished shooting at EVP film city late night and had returned to her hotel room around 2:30 am.