RIPChitra: Netizens mourn death of Tamil TV actress VJ Chitra; condolences flood Twitter

News of Tamil TV actor VJ Chitra's death has shaken the world of entertainment as well as friends and fans across the country. The popular actor and host, best known for her role in Vijay TV's Pandian Stores series, Chitra was found dead in her Chennai hotel room on Wednesday morning. While investigation into her death is still underway some reports have suggested that it was a suicide.

The fact that Chitra had been active on social media even a few hours before her death has deepened the shock that many seem to feel. A quick perusal of her Instagram handle shows that Chitra had shared a photo even a few hours earlier. Rather morbidly, her Instagram story with fellow actor Sharanya Turadi still remains available on the social media platform.