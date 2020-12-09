RIPChitra: Netizens mourn death of Tamil TV actress VJ Chitra; condolences flood Twitter

News of Tamil TV actor VJ Chitra's death has shaken the world of entertainment as well as friends and fans across the country. The popular actor and host, best known for her role in Vijay TV's Pandian Stores series, Chitra was found dead in her Chennai hotel room on Wednesday morning. While investigation into her death is still underway some reports have suggested that it was a suicide.
The fact that Chitra had been active on social media even a few hours before her death has deepened the shock that many seem to feel. A quick perusal of her Instagram handle shows that Chitra had shared a photo even a few hours earlier. Rather morbidly, her Instagram story with fellow actor Sharanya Turadi still remains available on the social media platform.
The seeming normalcy in the hours leading to her death have also prompted many to speak out about seeking help when faced with a crisis. Actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj took to Twitter with a post wishing that Chitra had "spoken out to someone".
"Whatever the war you are fighting within, please speak it out. It definitely helps...a second is more than enough to change a decision," he urged netizens.
As condolences pour in, the actor has become a trending topic on social media platforms. Hundreds mourn her untimely demise, with some sharing their favourite moments from her works, as others expressed bewilderment at what had led to her death.
We feel compelled to reiterate here that while many online have spoken out about suicide "not being an option", the reasons behind her death have not officially been confirmed.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
