Who Is Tannaz Davoodi? Meet The Face Of The Viral Animal Song Jamal Kudu

Despite all the debate stirred by Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal for its gory scenes of violence and outright distateful objectification of women, the film continues to leave a cultural footprint, when it comes to spotlighting new talents across the board. From Tripti Dimri's infectious charm as Zoya, to Upendra Limaye's outstanding cameo as Freddy bhai to actors Charu Shankar, Saloni Batra, Anshul Chauhan and Siddhant Karnick getting their much-awaited recognition as actors, one knockout sensation that has embraced everyone despite their polarised opinions, is the catchy Persian song Jamal Kudu, that plays out during Bobby Deol's introduction scene as Abrar Haque.

But, even from the song, the face that marks a significant impression is the presence of Tannaz Davoodi, a young Persian dance sensation, who is currently living in India. A brief look at Tannaz's feed will give you an idea about her immense passion for Bollywood and Bollywood songs.

As per a report in DNA, Tannaz Davoodi, born on June 27, 1997, in Tehran, Iran, is the daughter of Mehdi Aliyari, a journalist, and her mother, Marjan Daimond. From 2014 to 2017, Davoodi undertook a fashion design program at Landstede MBO – Mooi & Mode. Initially employed at De Animatie Compagnie, she later transitioned to her current role as a Bollywood dancer. In the past, the young dancer is known to have shared the stage with John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Sunny Leone.

ABOUT JAMAL KUDU

Inspired from a Persian song in the 1950's, music composer Harshvardhan Rameshwar, who had also lent music to Vanga's Telugu debut Arjun Reddy, acquired the license to incorporate the track in Animal. Giving his own rendition to the song, Rameshwar let Indian children lend their vocals for the choir portions.

The song is now viral on Instagram, with many attempting to dance to the tunes as done by Bobby's Abrar in the film.

Animal, also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Charu Shankar, Saloni Batra, Anshul Chauhan, Siddhant Karnick, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.