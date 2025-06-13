Who Is Priya Sachdev? Sunjay Kapur's Third Wife, Who Once Acted In A YRF Movie

Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapoor, passed away on Thursday (June 12, 2025) due to a heart attack. Sunjay's first wife was Nandita Mahtani, and after divorcing her, he got married to Karisma. The actress and Sunjay got divorced in 2016, and in 2017, he tied the knot with Priya Sachdev, who is model, actress, and businesswoman.

Priya's father, Ashok Sachdev, is a car dealer. Reportedly, before entering the world of entertainment, Priya studied at the prestigious London School of Economics. She later started her career as a model and featured in many ads. Interestingly, she had also featured in an advertisement with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

She later turned her ways towards acting, but starred in only one movie. The actress was seen in YRF's Neal N Nikki in which she had a brief appearence opposite Uday Chopra.

Priya Sachdev's First Marriage

While Priya was Sunjay's third wife, the businessman was her second husband. In 2006, Priya got married to American actor Vikram Chatwal, but in 2011, they got divorced. They have a daughter together named Safira Chatwal.

Priya Sachdev's Equation With Karisma Kapoor's Kids

Priya shared a good equation with Karisma and Sunjay's kids, Samaira and Kiaan. On her Instagram, she has posted many family pictures in which both the kids are there. With Sunjay, Priya has a son named Azarias who was born in 2018.

The new of Sunjay's demise was shared by businessman Suhel Seth on X. He tweeted, "Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti."

Well, this is surely a very difficult time for Priya, and the Kapur and Sachdev families.

We at The Free Press Journal pray that Sunjay's soul rests in peace.