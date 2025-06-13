 Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Dies At 53 While Playing Polo In England
Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Dies At 53 While Playing Polo In England

Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Dies At 53 While Playing Polo In England

Businessman Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of actress Karisma Kapoor, passed away on Thursday after suffering a massive heart attack. He reportedly breathed his last in England at the age of 53.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 09:32 AM IST
article-image

According to reports, Kapur suffered a heart attack while playing polo, and succumbed to it.

The news of his demise was confirmed by actor-author Suhel Seth. "Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti (sic)," he wrote on X.

article-image

It was only hours before his demise that Kapur had penned a note on the horrifying plane crash in Ahmedabad.

"Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour (sic)," his last note on X read.

Sunjay and Karisma had one of the grandest weddings of Bollywood in 2003, but cracks formed in their marriage soon after, and in 2010, the actress moved out of his house. After being separated for several years, the two were officially granted divorce in 2016. Sunjay and Karisma have two kids together -- Samaira and Kiaan.

Before Karisma, Sunjay was married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. Post his divorce with the Hum Saath Saath Hai actress, Sunjay went on to marry for the third time, to Priya Sachdev.

