Sunjay Kapur Death: Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Swallowed Bee While Playing Polo Leading To Heart Attack

Businessman Sunjay Kapur, also the former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, tragically died on June 12, Thursday, after suffering a heart attack. He died at the age of 53 after he reportedly swallowed a bee while playing polo in the UK. The bee got stuck in his throat, and the panic reportedly led to a heart attack.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 09:31 AM IST
Businessman Sunjay Kapur, also the former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, tragically died on June 12, Thursday, after suffering a heart attack. He died at the age of 53 while playing polo in the United Kingdom, and it reportedly all began due to a bee.

As per ANI, Sunjay was riding a horse and playing polo, when he accidentally swallowed a bee, which stuck in his throat and caused irritation. The state of panic led to a heart attack, and he succumbed to it.

Only hours before his demise, Sunjay was actively posting on social media. In fact, he even penned a condolence not for the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash. "Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour (sic)," he had shared on X.

Sunjay is survived by his present wife, Priya Sachdev, and his kids -- Samaira and Kiaan, from his marriage with Karisma.

Karisma and Sunjay tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2003, but their marriage soon hit rough waters. After living separately for several years, the two were officially granted divorce in 2016.

Prior to Karisma, Sunday was married to renowned fashion designer, Nandita Mahtani. Post his divorce with Karisma, he married for the third time with Priya Sachdev, and was settled in the UK for quite some time now.

Soon after the news of his demise broke, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Arora and others were seen rushing to be by Karisma's side. The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress is yet to issue an official statement.

