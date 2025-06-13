 Sunjay Kapur Death: Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Emotional As She Visits Karisma Kapoor's House After The Latter's Ex-Husband Passes Away (Watch)
Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away on Thursday (June 12, 2025), and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan visited the Judwaa actress' house after they came to know about the sad news. While they were leaving, the two were clicked by the paparazzi, and Kareena looked emotional.

Updated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 05:46 PM IST
article-image

Sunjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, passed away on Thursday. Reportedly, he passed away due to a heart attack while playing Polo in London. The 53-year-old industrialist married Karisma in 2003, and they got divorced in 2016. They have two children, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur. After getting the news of Sunjay's demise, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan rushed to Karisma's house to be by her side.

In the video that has made it to social, Kareena looks emotional. Well, Karisma and Sunjay were maybe not on great terms after their divorce, but might be in touch due to their kids, who are staying with the actress right now.

article-image

Netizens React To Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan's Visit To Karisma's House

Well, netizens are quite divided with Saif and Kareena's visit to Karisma's house as they wonder why the family is mourning, as Sunjay was the Judwaa actress' ex-husband. A netizen commented, "Ex-husband, right ? The one who was accused of domestic violence? Dukh ki Ghadi ? Difficult to relate (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "What dukha unka toh kab ka divorce hua tha n that too a bad one (sic)."

Meanwhile, one Instagram user commented, "People can be so insensitive. No matter what kind of relationship Karishma had with him in the later years, it doesn’t change the fact that he was still family. They have shared history, and her kids have lost their father — that alone deserves compassion. Even Karishma, despite everything, spent years with him. You don’t just erase that. Grief is complex and deeply personal. This isn’t the time for judgment or heartless comments. Let them grieve. Let the family find their peace (sic)."

article-image

Sunjay was earlier married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. After his divorce with Nandita, he tied the knot with Karisma, and after divorcing Karisma, the businessman got married to Priya Sachdev. With Priya, he has a son.

