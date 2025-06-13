Who Was Sunjay Kapur? All About Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Who Died During Polo Match In The UK

Industrialist and entrepreneur Sunjay Kapur, the former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, passed away at the age of 53 after suffering a heart attack during a polo match in the United Kingdom. The tragic incident occurred on Thursday (June 12).

According to ANI, Sunjay was playing polo and riding a horse when he accidentally swallowed a bee, which got lodged in his throat and caused irritation. This triggered a state of panic, ultimately leading to a heart attack. Despite efforts to revive him, he reportedly succumbed to the medical emergency on the spot.

Who was Sunjay Kapur?

Sunjay, who was the Chairman of Sona Comstar and a prominent figure in the Indian automotive sector, was also known for his passion for polo. A frequent player in tournaments both in India and abroad, he was reportedly on the field when he collapsed. Sunjay held degrees from MIT and Harvard.

Sunjay made headlines in the early 2000s for his high-profile marriage to Karisma Kapoor. The couple tied the knot in 2003 and have two children - Samaira and Kiaan.

However, their marriage ended in a highly publicised divorce in 2016, involving serious allegations from both sides. Karisma accused Sunjay of domestic abuse and emotional trauma, while Sunjay claimed she married him for financial reasons. The settlement awarded Karisma full custody of the children, a house in Mumbai, and financial support.

In 2017, Sunjay married model and entrepreneur Priya Sachdev, and the couple welcomed a son in 2018. Despite their turbulent past, Karisma and Sunjay were occasionally seen co-parenting amicably.

In March 2023, they came together to celebrate their son Kiaan's birthday and were spotted together outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

Before tying the knot with Karisma, Sunjay was married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. They parted ways four years after marriage in 2000.