 Who Was Sunjay Kapur? All About Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Who Died During Polo Match In The UK
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWho Was Sunjay Kapur? All About Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Who Died During Polo Match In The UK

Who Was Sunjay Kapur? All About Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Who Died During Polo Match In The UK

Sunjay, who was the Chairman of Sona Comstar and a prominent figure in the Indian automotive sector, was also known for his passion for polo. A frequent player in tournaments both in India and abroad, he was reportedly on the field when he collapsed. Sunjay held degrees from MIT and Harvard. Sunjay married Karisma in 2003 and have two children - Samaira and Kiaan

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 10:36 AM IST
article-image

Industrialist and entrepreneur Sunjay Kapur, the former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, passed away at the age of 53 after suffering a heart attack during a polo match in the United Kingdom. The tragic incident occurred on Thursday (June 12).

According to ANI, Sunjay was playing polo and riding a horse when he accidentally swallowed a bee, which got lodged in his throat and caused irritation. This triggered a state of panic, ultimately leading to a heart attack. Despite efforts to revive him, he reportedly succumbed to the medical emergency on the spot.

Who was Sunjay Kapur?

Sunjay, who was the Chairman of Sona Comstar and a prominent figure in the Indian automotive sector, was also known for his passion for polo. A frequent player in tournaments both in India and abroad, he was reportedly on the field when he collapsed. Sunjay held degrees from MIT and Harvard.

FPJ Shorts
India Deeply Concerned Over Iran-Israel Escalation, Urges Restraint And Use Of Diplomacy
India Deeply Concerned Over Iran-Israel Escalation, Urges Restraint And Use Of Diplomacy
Eppeltone Engineers ₹44 Crore IPO Creates Market Buzz As GMP Soars, Price Band Set At ₹125-128 – Check Full Details
Eppeltone Engineers ₹44 Crore IPO Creates Market Buzz As GMP Soars, Price Band Set At ₹125-128 – Check Full Details
When Will Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Elections Be Held? Details Inside
When Will Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Elections Be Held? Details Inside
Kamal Kaur Murder: Radical Sikh Leader Amritpal Singh Mehron Claims Responsibility For Killing Of Punjabi Influencer (Video)
Kamal Kaur Murder: Radical Sikh Leader Amritpal Singh Mehron Claims Responsibility For Killing Of Punjabi Influencer (Video)
Read Also
'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral
article-image

Sunjay made headlines in the early 2000s for his high-profile marriage to Karisma Kapoor. The couple tied the knot in 2003 and have two children - Samaira and Kiaan.

However, their marriage ended in a highly publicised divorce in 2016, involving serious allegations from both sides. Karisma accused Sunjay of domestic abuse and emotional trauma, while Sunjay claimed she married him for financial reasons. The settlement awarded Karisma full custody of the children, a house in Mumbai, and financial support.

In 2017, Sunjay married model and entrepreneur Priya Sachdev, and the couple welcomed a son in 2018. Despite their turbulent past, Karisma and Sunjay were occasionally seen co-parenting amicably.

In March 2023, they came together to celebrate their son Kiaan's birthday and were spotted together outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

Before tying the knot with Karisma, Sunjay was married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. They parted ways four years after marriage in 2000.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Was Sunjay Kapur? All About Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Who Died During Polo Match In The UK

Who Was Sunjay Kapur? All About Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Who Died During Polo Match In The UK

'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral

'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral

Disha Patani's Birthday: Watch These Films OF Actress On OTT

Disha Patani's Birthday: Watch These Films OF Actress On OTT

Vikrant Massey Clarifies Co-Pilot Clive Kunder, Who Died In Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Was Not His...

Vikrant Massey Clarifies Co-Pilot Clive Kunder, Who Died In Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Was Not His...

Sunjay Kapur Death: Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Swallowed Bee While Playing Polo Leading To Heart...

Sunjay Kapur Death: Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Swallowed Bee While Playing Polo Leading To Heart...