 'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral
Businessman Sunjay Kapur, also the ex-husband of actress Karisma Kapoor, died of a heart attack on June 12, Thursday, in the UK. After his demise, a post shared by him a few days went viral. "Your time on Earth is limited. Leave the 'what ifs' to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the 'why nots'," the post read.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 10:19 AM IST
article-image

Businessman Sunjay Kapur, also the ex-husband of actress Karisma Kapoor, died of a heart attack on June 12, Thursday, in the UK. After his demise, a post shared by him a few days ago about one's time on Earth being limited, has now gone viral.

On June 9, Sunjay had taken to his X handle to share a note which read, "Your time on Earth is limited. Leave the 'what ifs' to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the 'why nots'."

Netizens couldn't help but note the eerie connection between his post and his tragic demise three days after he shared it.

Sunjay was quite active on X and he often shared updates from his business and polo life on the microblogging site.

Sunjay was reportedly playing polo with his friends when he accidentally swallowed a bee, which got stuck in his throat, causing panic, and leading to a heart attack. He was the Chairman of Sona Comstar, and he is survived by his wife Priya Sachdev and their son Azarias.

He also has two kids from his previous marriage with Karisma -- Samaira and Kiaan.

Sunjay got married to Karisma in 2003, but their marriage hit a rough patch soon after, and in 2016, they were officially granted divorce. In 2023, Sunjay and Karisma made a rare appearance in Mumbai together when they were spotted leaving a restaurant together post dinner.

Soon after news about Sunjay's death broke, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and others rushed to Karisma's side. The actress is yet to issue an official statement on the demise of her children's father.

Before Karisma, Sunjay was married to renowned fashion designer, Nandita Mahtani.

