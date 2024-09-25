Who Is Mohsin Akhtar Mir? All About Urmila Matondkar's Husband With Whom She Filed For Divorce After 8 Years Of Marriage

Actress-politician Urmila Matondkar has reportedly filed for a divorce from her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir after eight years of marriage. They got married in 2016 in a hush-hush ceremony, and as they announced their marriage, the actress' fans were taken by surprise, given that the two came from different religions and also had a staggering age gap between them.

On Tuesday, reports went viral that Urmila and Mohsin have already separated and the actress has now filed for a divorce. The report also stated that the divorce was not happening on mutual terms.

Both Urmila and Mohsin are yet to release an official statement.

Who is Mohsin Akhtar Mir?

Mohsin, who originally hails from Kashmir, is a model and businessman. He moved to Mumbai at the age of 21 to pursue a career in modelling and acting.

In 2007, Mohsin was declared as the second runner up in the Mr India pageant. Mohsin got his first break alongside Preity Zinta in a commercial. In 2009, he marked his acting debut in the film It's A Man's World, followed by a small role in Farhan Akhtar-starrer, Luck By Chance.

While he hasn't been spotted much on screen post that, Mohsin also has a successful Kashmiri embroidery business and it is associated with Manish Malhotra's label.

Urmila and Mohsin reportedly met during the wedding of designer Manish Malhotra's niece in 2014 and sparks flew between the two. In February 2016, they got married in an intimate ceremony.

'He was called terrorist': Urmila Matondkar

Post their wedding, Urmila once opened up on how Mohsin received hate on social media because of his faith. "He was called a terrorist, a Pakistani. To top it all, my husband is not just any Muslim, but a Kashmiri Muslim. We both follow our religions in our own way, and it gave them a bigger platform to troll me. There's a limit to where it should go," she had said.

Urmila had shared her last post with Mohsin on social media in June 2023, to wish their followers on Eid. In the past one year, the two have refrained from sharing pictures and content with each other on social media.