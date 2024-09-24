‘Divorce Isn’t Happening On Mutual Terms’: Urmila Matondkar Files For Divorce With Husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir After 8 Years Of Marriage

Urmila Matondkar, who tied the knot with husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir in the year 2016 has apparently filed for a divorce from him.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the actress has filed for a divorce in the court a few days ago. On the condition of anonymity, a source tells the portal that the divorce is not happening on mutual terms. However, the exact reason behind the same is still unknown.

The source tells the said portal, “After careful consideration, Urmila has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still not known, the divorce isn’t happening on mutual terms.”

Urmila and Mohsin tied the knot in the year 2016. Mohsin is a Kashmir based buisnessman and a model too. The actress is 10 years older to Mohsin and the couple tied the knot back in 2016 in an intimate wedding ceremony at her residence in Mumbai. Manish Malhotra was one of the few people from the industry who was invited to the actress’ wedding.

The actress, who was a popular name in Indian cinema back in the 90s has now actively ventured into politics. She recently made headlines after her alleged spat with Kangana Ranaut.