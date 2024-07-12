Who Is Heera Sohhal? Know About Honey Singh's Rumoured Girlfriend

Singer and rapper Honey Singh is rumoured to be dating actress Heera Sohhal. Recently, several media reports stated that the Blue Eyes singer broke up with actress Tina Thadani and he is currently in a relationship with Heera. However, Honey Singh has not reacted to the reports yet.

Who is Heera Sohhal?

Heera is an actress and she has mostly starred in Punjabi music videos. Besides being a part of a couple of Hindi web shows, she also played a small role in Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn's film, Thank God.

The actress has over 540K followers on Instagram and she often shares stunning photos and reels to keep them entertained.

According to several media reports, Honey Singh and Heera have been going out on romantic getaways. It is also said that when the singer had performed at one of the Holi parties in Mumbai, Heera had attended the event.

Both Heera and Honey Singh have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. However, according to a report in Bombay Times, Honey Singer is 'very open' about his relationship amidst the circuit and he 'proudly' introduces Heera as his partner. Reportedly, he is not planning to make his relationship official anytime soon.

According to reports, Honey Singh and Tina parted ways in the first quarter of 2023. In 2022, September, the rapper's divorce with ex-wife Shalini Talwar had made headlines.

On November 7, 2023, Honey Singh and Shalini were granted divorce by a Delhi court. The couple was married for almost 11 years. Before granting divorce, the court had asked Honey Singh if he wished to give his marriage to Shalini another chance. To this, he replied that there was no point in living together. After reaching a conclusion, the court has permitted them to live separately.

Honey Singh and Shalini were in legal trouble after the latter filed a case against the rapper-singer for domestic violence in court. However, he had called the assault and kidnapping allegation against him 'fake and baseless'.