Who Is Diljit Dosanjh's Wife? All About American-Indian Woman With Whom He Has A Son

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has emerged to be the latest heartthrob of the country, is reportedly married. If reports are to be believed, the Chamkila actor is married to an American-Indian woman. And not just that, but the two also have a son, who lives with his mother in the US.

A close friend of Diljit recently revealed to Indian Express on condition of anonymity that the singer is an "intensely private person" and that his wife and son, along with his parents, live in the US.

Who is Diljit Dosanjh's wife?

This is not the first time that reports of Diljit being married surfaced online. A few days ago, an old Reddit thread went viral featuring a picture of the singer posing with a woman decked up as a bride outside a gurudwara.

Reportedly, Diljit's wife is named Sandeep Kaur and she resides with their son in the US. Ardent fans of the singer, who have been following his work from the time he was only a local singer in Punjab, also claimed that he is married and has a son, and he moved his entire family to the US after he received death threats over his controversial song, Lak 28.

Not just that, but internet sleuths also mentioned that during the lockdown, while Diljit would post cooking videos on his social media, his Alexa was once heard saying, "Playing your song Sandeep," which happens to be his wife's name.

When Kiara dropped a major hint

During the promotions of Good Newwz, which starred Diljit along with Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar, the Shershaah actress had dropped a major hint about the singer having a child.

When she was asked about the film during one of the interviews, she had said, "Very educational for me, since I am the only one here who is not having a child," while pointing at the other three.

However, Diljit has refrained from making any comment about his personal life, and he reportedly intends to do the same to safeguard his family from trolling and negativity on the internet.