When Malaika Arora Revealed She Loves Being Called A S*x Symbol

Actress Malaika Arora is one of the most glamorous figures in the industry. She was once questioned about being called a sex symbol. To which the actress revealed that she loved being labelled and would rather take it as a compliment and not something that is negative terms.

Known for her bold and confident persona, she never shied away from embracing her sensuality on screen. Expressing her thoughts in an interview with Pooja Bedi, she said, “I love being called a sex symbol. I have no qualms about being a sex symbol. I would rather be known as a sex symbol than being called Plain Jane. I am very happy and I like that tag.”

She further added, “I have to keep my head above the water because I know every single day that is probably shoved into my face. And, you know, ‘single mother’. ‘divorced’, I am not going to hop in but it is thrown at my face every single day. So, for me, to stay above the game is very tough. These are probably the insecurities I have to deal with on a daily basis.”

For Malaika, being a sex symbol is empowering, which reflects her confidence and the strong identity that she has built over the years.

On the work front, she has been the judge of many dance shows. She last judged and host of the MTV Supermodel of the Year in 2019, and in the following year, she was the judge of India's Best Dancer.

On the personal front, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan, and they have a son, Arhaan. They finalized their divorce in May 2017.

Then since 2018, Malaika and Arjun started dating. The duo have always been private about their relationship but frequently share pictures on social media. As per reports, the duo has parted ways. However, there has been no reponse about the same from the two.