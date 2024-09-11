 When Malaika Arora Revealed How She Coped Up With Her Parents' Divorce At 11: 'My Childhood Was Tumultuous'
Malaika talked about the hardships she faced at an early age and how her parents, Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora, divorced when she was just 11 years old and her sister Amrita was 6

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 02:21 PM IST
Actress Malaika Arora's father's recent tragic demise has shocked the entire family. He reportedly died by suicide, jumping off a terrace at his Bandra residence on Wednesday (September 11). In an earlier 2022 interview, Malaika talked about the hardships she faced at an early age and how her parents, Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora, divorced when she was just 11 years old and her sister Amrita was 6.

Speaking about her childhood to Grazia, Malaika said, "I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn't easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too."

She revealed that her mother moved from Thane to Chembur with the two daughters. Malaika also shared how she maintained her composure during these times, observed her surroundings, and adapted accordingly.

She further added, "My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms."

It’s a tough time for Malaika Arora and her family as her father, Anil Arora, has passed away. Her father worked in the Indian Merchant Navy and was a Punjabi Hindu from the Indian border town of Fazilka. Malaika's mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian. The parents often stayed out of the limelight.

On the personal front, Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan, and they have a son, Arhaan. They finalized their divorce in May 2017.

