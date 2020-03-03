When Karan Tacker shot an audition tape in a public toilet

Mumbai: Television actor Karan Tacker shot his audition tape for the upcoming web show "Special Ops" in a public toilet!

"The toughest part was to not talk about the show while shooting! I gave an audition from the most unexpected place. I was holidaying in Uttarakhand and there was not enough light in my hotel room to shoot the audition tests.

I ended up in a public toilet which has sunlight, shot a self-test and got things rolling," Karan said.