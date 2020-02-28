Flashback Friday: Smriti Irani shares old pic with Karan Johar, blames KWK hamper for her weight gain

Former actress and current Minister of Textiles, Smriti Irani has shared a throwback picture, featuring Karan Johar and Sakshi Tanwar. The photo is from Karan Johar's chat show, 'Koffee With Karan' and Smriti added a hilarious caption alongside the picture.

Throwback Thursdays are a treat for fans as their favourite celebrities go through their archives and pull up some rare gems! Smriti Irani, keeping up with the trend, shared an old photo with Bollywood director, producer Karan Johar and Television star Sakshi Tanwar. The picture is from Koffee With Karan's season 1 and the trio can be seen sharing the sofa as they pose for the camera. While the picture is a gem in itself, it's Smriti's caption that stole the show!