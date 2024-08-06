When Dipika Kakar Revealed Her Parents' Divorce May Have Influenced Her To Be A Homemaker: 'Pyaar Wala Ghar Shoaib Ki Family Se Mila'

A very few times do actors go ahead to be household names with their debut shows, but when they do, they are talked about for years to come. One such actor who went ahead to touch that height of fame is none other than Dipika Kakar. Dipika, who is now loved for her digital presence has been a household name ever since she appeared as Simar in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka. Not just the actress but the show too remains one of the most talked about shows on Indian television.

As the Sasural Simar Ka actress celebrates her 38th birthday today, the Free Press Journal looks back at one of her interviews, where Dipika Kakar revealed how as a child she was affected by her parents' broken marriage and how did it change her as a person until she grew up. In an interview with Etimes Tv, when the interviewer asked Dipika if her decision to be a home maker and look after her family stems from her childhood where she has seen her parents getting divorced, Dipika said, ''Absolutely. Ho sakta hai. I am not saying that my parents did not do their duties for me. They have always been there for me individually and I totally respect that. When they had to stand by me, they did it individually and aaj bhi main dono ke touch mein hoon and we share a very cordial relationship. Lekin, jab aap ek aise ghar mein bade hote ho as a child toh wo aapko ek different way mein hit karta hai aur wo koi kitna bhi keh le, wo ek aisa emotion hai, aisa phase hai jo har bachha differently accept karta hai. A child may get depressed, another may get aggressive, some may become an introvert, some may become extroverts. Main sehemi hui thi. Hence even today I do not make friends easily, I have a very few friends. When I work, I am cordial to everyone on sets but I allow a very few people in my inner circle.''

Further revealing how she found the family she always wanted with Shoaib Ibrahim, the Sasural Simar Ka fame says, ''When I grew up, I always had this urge that I want to have a good family. My house has to be good, has to be happy, has to be full of love and emotions and relations. So this was something which I always looked forward for. That empty space in my life, rishte sahi mayno mein, wo pyaar wala ghar, wo mujhe meri is family se mile hai. Be it Shoaib, be it Saba, be it ammi or papa, everybody. I felt complete when I entered this family.''

Often judged for her choice to be a homemaker, Dipika, who is always questioned about not being an 'empowered woman,' set the record straight about what women empowerement is to her. Dipika revealed how it had always been her choice to be a house wife and look after her family. But unfortunately, she is often judged and called 'regressive' for choosing to look after her family over her career. Speaking about the same, Dipika said, ''For me, women empowerement in the right sense should mean that a lady has the right to live her life her way, that is women empowerment. Aap apni life mein kisi ke kehne ke wajah se kisi tarike ki zindagi nahi jee rahe ho, kisi dabav mein aa ke nahi jee rahe ho, ye mere hisab se hai. Lekin aaj kal aisa hogaya hai ke aap bahar jao, aap modern kapde pehno, aap ghar mein nahi bethoge toh bhaiyya aap mein women empowerment hai, mujhe aisa nahi lagta.''

Read Also Dipika Kakar Birthday: 8 Photos That Still Remind Us Of Simar

The actress then went ahead to add that today, she lives her life the way she wants and works when she wants. Dipika says, ''Main apne husband se chizein discuss karti hoon life ki and hum ek sath decisions lete hai, according to my will, mere hisab se, mujhe ye sahi maayne mein women empowerment lagti hai, many may not agree, so your call guys. I think we need to break this and we need to accept that a woman can be happy even when she chooses to wear Indian clothes. Ye acceptance na society se gayab hota ja raha hai aur maine toh ye sab itna face kiya hai ke ab chhod hi diya hai ke theek hai bhaiyya kar lo troll, you hate me or you love me but you cant ignore me toh chalo baat kar hi lo mere bare mein.''

She further revealed how her bestfriend, who is now a dentist started wearing Indian clothes (Salwar kameez) because Dipika used to wear it. The actress says, ''I would always tell her why dont you wear them? And this I am telling you about the times when we were in college. I have always been like this, ever since I am a teenager. You go through a lot of phases in your life and then at a certain age, you build your personality around what you resonate with the most. For me, I have come to the realisation that I love wearing Indian and I feel absoultely comfortable in them. I love taking care of my house, cooking and doing all of that. Toh dekho main toh bahut sukhi hoon apni zindagi mein bhaiyya, ab aapki marzi aapko jo kehna hai kaho.''

Well, today, the actress is a doting mother to her one year old son Ruhaan and also continues to interact with the audience through her Youtube vlogs.