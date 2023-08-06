Dipika Kakar Birthday: 8 Photos That Still Remind Us Of Simar

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023
Actress Dipika Kakar celebrates her 37th birthday with husband Shoaib Ibrahim & family on August 6, 2023.
While she played different on-screen characters, fans still couldn't forget 'Simar' that became household name after her show 'Sasural simar Ka' aired in 2011.
And we are sure you re still thinking of 'Simar' & not just Dipika, while seeing this photos. Keep scrolling for more 'Simar' vibes.
Years have passed, But Dipika remains same! This photo may be from Dance Deewane shoot, but here as well, she feels more like 'Simar' & why not? The way she wore the saree makes her look more like her iconic character.
That cheerful smile 'Simar' had & there's no change in all these years.
One with 'Prem' - Where Dipika is, you will definitely see Shoaib there.
One more with her hubby.
Simar or Sonakshi? Are you confused too?
Thanks For Reading!