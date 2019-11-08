When Aatish Taseer dated British royal Lady Gabriel Windsor

Aatish Taseer is in the eye of the storm after the Home Ministry revoked his OCI status for concealing information about his Pakistani father.
Aatish’s biological father Salman was the governor of Pakistan’s Punjab province, who was killed by his bodyguard for defending a blasphemy accused. His mother is the journalist Tavleen Singh who raised him in Delhi.
Taseer has led a storied life as an author, clashing with fellow author William Dalrymple, whom in a veiled dig he called ‘a grotesque figure, a man become obese on the affectations of Indians’.
He also dated a minor Royal once and they split in 2006 when he was in his 20s.
Aatish used to date Gabriella, daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and the two split after Aatish wanted to return to India for good, while Gabriela refused to relocate.
In fact, it was believed that Princess Michael absolutely adored Aatish’s ‘with and charm’ and gave her approval.
In a rib-tickling piece in Variety, Aatish documented the relationship, writing: In a louche past life, I was almost a member of the British royal family. In the early 2000s, I dated Ella Windsor, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Prince Michael was first cousin to the Queen and married to the unpopular Princess Michael, whom the British press had labeled “Princess Pushy.” For three surreal years, Ella and I hung about Kensington Palace; we swam naked in the Queen’s pool in Buckingham Palace; we did MDMA in Windsor Castle; and we had scrapes with the British press, who, due to a misadventure of mine as a peer health educator at Amherst College, reported the story of our relationship with the mortifying headline: PRINCESS PUSHY ‘DELIGHTED’ OVER HER DAUGHTER’S ROMANCE WITH INDIA’S CAPTAIN CONDOM. There were schlosses, and boats, and stag shoots in Scotland. The cozy crowned heads of small Eastern European countries cooked us lamb chops late at night and told us tales of Nazis and Communists. It was a wonderful way to spend one’s 20s.”
