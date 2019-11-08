When Aatish Taseer dated British royal Lady Gabriel Windsor

Aatish Taseer is in the eye of the storm after the Home Ministry revoked his OCI status for concealing information about his Pakistani father.

Aatish’s biological father Salman was the governor of Pakistan’s Punjab province, who was killed by his bodyguard for defending a blasphemy accused. His mother is the journalist Tavleen Singh who raised him in Delhi.

Taseer has led a storied life as an author, clashing with fellow author William Dalrymple, whom in a veiled dig he called ‘a grotesque figure, a man become obese on the affectations of Indians’.

He also dated a minor Royal once and they split in 2006 when he was in his 20s.

