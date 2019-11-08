Is Govt so weak that it feels threatened by a journalist? Shashi Tharoor slams Modi over Aatish Taseer’s OCI status

British-born writer Aatish Ali Taseer stands to lose the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card and his future visit to India is likely to be banned as he allegedly concealed the fact that his father was a Pakistani.
A Home Ministry spokesperson said Taseer becomes ineligible to hold an OCI card, as per the Citizenship Act, 1955, as the OCI card is not issued to any person whose parents or grandparents are Pakistanis and he hid this fact.
Taseer has clearly not complied with very basic requirements and hidden information, the spokesperson said.
As per the Citizenship Act, if the registration as an OCI card holder was obtained by means of fraud, false representation or concealment of any material fact, the registration as OCI card holder shall be cancelled. The person will also be blacklisted thereby banning his or her future entry into India.
The 38-year-old writer is the son of late Pakistani politician Salman Taseer and Indian journalist Tavleen Singh.
Reacting, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote: “It is painful to see an official spokesperson of our government making a false claim that is so easily disproved. It is even more painful that in our democracy such things happen Is our Govt so weak that it feels threatened by a journalist?”
His mother also replied: “And, worrying to see that they do not check their own records or they may have noticed my application for him to live in India when I brought him here aged two.”
Meanwhile, Taseer wrote in a piece for Time magazine again: “I had expected a reprisal, but not a severing. While the government did not initially reveal their motivations behind this action, they have now stated their reasons for removing my OCI: “concealed the fact that his late father was of Pakistani origin.” But it is hard not to feel, given the timing, that I was being punished for what I had written.”
The home ministry spokesperson said Taseer was given the opportunity to submit his reply/objection regarding his Person of India Origin/OCI cards, but he failed to dispute the notice.
The spokesperson also denied that the government had been considering revoking Taseer's OCI card after he wrote an article in the Time magazine, which was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the news was a "complete misrepresentation and is devoid of any facts".
Reacting to the Home Ministry statement, Taseer wrote on Twitter that he was not given 21 days to reply to the ministry notice but just 24 hours.
"This is untrue. Here is the Consul General's acknowledgement of my reply. I was given not the full 21 days, but rather 24 hours to reply. I've heard nothing from the ministry since," he said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)