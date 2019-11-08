Is Govt so weak that it feels threatened by a journalist? Shashi Tharoor slams Modi over Aatish Taseer’s OCI status

Reacting, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote: “It is painful to see an official spokesperson of our government making a false claim that is so easily disproved. It is even more painful that in our democracy such things happen Is our Govt so weak that it feels threatened by a journalist?”

His mother also replied: “And, worrying to see that they do not check their own records or they may have noticed my application for him to live in India when I brought him here aged two.”

Meanwhile, Taseer wrote in a piece for Time magazine again: “I had expected a reprisal, but not a severing. While the government did not initially reveal their motivations behind this action, they have now stated their reasons for removing my OCI: “concealed the fact that his late father was of Pakistani origin.” But it is hard not to feel, given the timing, that I was being punished for what I had written.”