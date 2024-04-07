When Aamir Khan Vowed To NEVER Work With Rekha After She Starred In His Father's Film Locket

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has had an illustrous career throughout which he has shared the screen with some of the biggest names. However, there is one particular actress with whom he has never worked, and that is the veteran star Rekha. In fact, he had vowed to never work with her after she starred in his father's film.

Rekha played the lead in the 1986 film, Locket, co-starring Jeetendra and Vinod Mehra, and it was produced by none other than Aamir's father, Tahir Hussain. However, the film tanked miserably at the box office, and it was during the shoot that Aamir decided to never work with Rekha.

If reports are to be believed, Aamir, who would visit the sets of his father's films back then, was not at all happy with the way Rekha conducted herself during work. Aamir, who was quite young at the time, did not like the way Rekha behaved on sets and the fact that she always arrived late, due to which several scenes had to be reshot.

Reports also claimed that he felt Rekha was not very dedicated to her films, and that is when he vowed to never work with her once he became an actor.

Meanwhile, an old video of Aamir breaking down while remembering his family's financial struggles has now gone viral on the internet. In the video, he can be heard saying that though his father was an "above-average" producer, he was a bad businessman.

"The thing that used to trouble us the most was observing our father. He was a very simple man. Maybe he didn’t have the business sense to know that maybe he shouldn’t have taken so many loans," he said, before breaking down on camera.

Aamir's father Tahir Hussain produced some of the most memorable films, including Anamika, Tum Mere Ho, Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Caravan, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and others.