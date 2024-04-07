 When Aamir Khan Vowed To NEVER Work With Rekha After She Starred In His Father's Film Locket
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWhen Aamir Khan Vowed To NEVER Work With Rekha After She Starred In His Father's Film Locket

When Aamir Khan Vowed To NEVER Work With Rekha After She Starred In His Father's Film Locket

Rekha played the lead in the 1986 film, Locket, co-starring Jeetendra and Vinod Mehra, and it was produced by Aamir's father, Tahir Hussain

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has had an illustrous career throughout which he has shared the screen with some of the biggest names. However, there is one particular actress with whom he has never worked, and that is the veteran star Rekha. In fact, he had vowed to never work with her after she starred in his father's film.

Rekha played the lead in the 1986 film, Locket, co-starring Jeetendra and Vinod Mehra, and it was produced by none other than Aamir's father, Tahir Hussain. However, the film tanked miserably at the box office, and it was during the shoot that Aamir decided to never work with Rekha.

If reports are to be believed, Aamir, who would visit the sets of his father's films back then, was not at all happy with the way Rekha conducted herself during work. Aamir, who was quite young at the time, did not like the way Rekha behaved on sets and the fact that she always arrived late, due to which several scenes had to be reshot.

Reports also claimed that he felt Rekha was not very dedicated to her films, and that is when he vowed to never work with her once he became an actor.

Read Also
Kiran Rao Says Marriage Tends To 'Stifle' Women, Opens Up On Divorce With Aamir Khan: 'Wanted To...
article-image

Meanwhile, an old video of Aamir breaking down while remembering his family's financial struggles has now gone viral on the internet. In the video, he can be heard saying that though his father was an "above-average" producer, he was a bad businessman.

When Aamir Khan cried over his father’s debt
byu/Flonaaa inBollyBlindsNGossip

"The thing that used to trouble us the most was observing our father. He was a very simple man. Maybe he didn’t have the business sense to know that maybe he shouldn’t have taken so many loans," he said, before breaking down on camera.

Read Also
'Shah Rukh Is Licking My Feet': When Aamir Khan's Casual Day At Panchgani Sparked A Massive Uproar
article-image

Aamir's father Tahir Hussain produced some of the most memorable films, including Anamika, Tum Mere Ho, Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Caravan, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elvish Yadav Used Virtual Number To Get Snake Venom, Shocking Details Revealed In 1200-Page...

Elvish Yadav Used Virtual Number To Get Snake Venom, Shocking Details Revealed In 1200-Page...

When Aamir Khan Vowed To NEVER Work With Rekha After She Starred In His Father's Film Locket

When Aamir Khan Vowed To NEVER Work With Rekha After She Starred In His Father's Film Locket

'Pela Hai Matlab Kya?': Akshay Kumar TROLLS Ranveer Allahbadia On His Own Show, Fans Say 'Don't Mess...

'Pela Hai Matlab Kya?': Akshay Kumar TROLLS Ranveer Allahbadia On His Own Show, Fans Say 'Don't Mess...

Ranbir Kapoor Takes Alia Bhatt Out For A Drive In New ₹8 Crore Car

Ranbir Kapoor Takes Alia Bhatt Out For A Drive In New ₹8 Crore Car

Queen Of Tears Episode 9: Baek Hyun Woo Gets Attacked; Will This Be New Twist In His Relationship...

Queen Of Tears Episode 9: Baek Hyun Woo Gets Attacked; Will This Be New Twist In His Relationship...