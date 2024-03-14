 'Shah Rukh Is Licking My Feet': When Aamir Khan's Casual Day At Panchgani Sparked A Massive Uproar
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Shah Rukh Is Licking My Feet': When Aamir Khan's Casual Day At Panchgani Sparked A Massive Uproar

'Shah Rukh Is Licking My Feet': When Aamir Khan's Casual Day At Panchgani Sparked A Massive Uproar

Aamir had later stated that the previous owners of his Panchgani farmhouse had named their dog 'Shah Rukh'

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
article-image

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan might be the best of friends today, but thanks to the internet and social media, netizens haven't forgotten the infamous blog by the latter almost two decades ago, in which he had written, "Shah Rukh is licking my feet", only to later clarify that his dog was named Shah Rukh.

For those unversed, let us take you back to 2008 when Aamir would often flaunt his penchant for writing on his personal blog. While most of his blogs would be random everyday musings, one of them made headlines and were splashed all over newspapers and internet, courtesy, the mention of the name 'Shah Rukh'.

In the blog, Aamir had written about how content he was at his Panchgani farmhouse with his kids Ira and Junaid, while adding, "Shahrukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then. What more can I ask for?"

This did not go down well with fans of SRK, who slammed the Taare Zameen Par actor for his distasteful comment. However, Aamir later clarified that by his statement, he meant that his dog, who was named Shah Rukh, was licking his feet. He had also added that he had no hand in naming the dog after the superstar.

Read Also
Aamir Khan Birthday: You Won't Believe The 'Mr Perfectionist' Acted In THESE Films
article-image

Aamir had stated that the dog was named Shah Rukh by the previous owners of the Panchgani farmhouse, and later, everyone continued calling him by the same name.

He had also said that he was friends with SRK and only had love and respect for him.

Interestingly, SRK and Aamir have never starred in a film together, but off the camera, they have been often seen speaking highly of each other. Recently, the two of them, joined by the third Khan -- Salman Khan -- were seen dancing their hearts out at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Shah Rukh Is Licking My Feet': When Aamir Khan's Casual Day At Panchgani Sparked A Massive Uproar

'Shah Rukh Is Licking My Feet': When Aamir Khan's Casual Day At Panchgani Sparked A Massive Uproar

11 Times Shah Rukh Khan Taught His Signature Pose To Celebs: From Ed Sheeran To MS Dhoni

11 Times Shah Rukh Khan Taught His Signature Pose To Celebs: From Ed Sheeran To MS Dhoni

Ed Sheeran Mumbai Concert: Costliest Ticket For The Show Is Worth THIS Whopping Amount & It's...

Ed Sheeran Mumbai Concert: Costliest Ticket For The Show Is Worth THIS Whopping Amount & It's...

Young Royals Forever OTT Release Date: Know About Platform, Plot & Cast

Young Royals Forever OTT Release Date: Know About Platform, Plot & Cast

Marakkuma Nenjam OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform

Marakkuma Nenjam OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform