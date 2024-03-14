'Shah Rukh Is Licking My Feet': When Aamir Khan's Casual Day At Panchgani Sparked A Massive Uproar

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan might be the best of friends today, but thanks to the internet and social media, netizens haven't forgotten the infamous blog by the latter almost two decades ago, in which he had written, "Shah Rukh is licking my feet", only to later clarify that his dog was named Shah Rukh.

For those unversed, let us take you back to 2008 when Aamir would often flaunt his penchant for writing on his personal blog. While most of his blogs would be random everyday musings, one of them made headlines and were splashed all over newspapers and internet, courtesy, the mention of the name 'Shah Rukh'.

In the blog, Aamir had written about how content he was at his Panchgani farmhouse with his kids Ira and Junaid, while adding, "Shahrukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then. What more can I ask for?"

This did not go down well with fans of SRK, who slammed the Taare Zameen Par actor for his distasteful comment. However, Aamir later clarified that by his statement, he meant that his dog, who was named Shah Rukh, was licking his feet. He had also added that he had no hand in naming the dog after the superstar.

Aamir had stated that the dog was named Shah Rukh by the previous owners of the Panchgani farmhouse, and later, everyone continued calling him by the same name.

He had also said that he was friends with SRK and only had love and respect for him.

Interestingly, SRK and Aamir have never starred in a film together, but off the camera, they have been often seen speaking highly of each other. Recently, the two of them, joined by the third Khan -- Salman Khan -- were seen dancing their hearts out at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.