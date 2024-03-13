You Won't Believe Aamir Khan Acted In THESE Films

By: Sachin T | March 13, 2024
Today, Aamir Khan might be known as the 'Mr Perfectionist' of Bollywood, but he too has a fair share of flops and forgettable movies to his credit. Here's a look at 7 such movies, which one might not even believe the content-driven actor was a part of in the first place
Atank Hi Atank, which released in 1995, starred Aamir alongside Rajinikanth and Juhi Chawla, and the film is considered to be his biggest flop till date. The desi version of The Godfather earned only Rs 2 crore at the box office, Aamir's least till date
The 1990 film Awwal Number starred Aamir Khan with legendary actor Dev Anand, and the former played the role of an aspiring cricketer in the Indian cricket team, while the latter played a cop on a mission to stop a sacked cricketer from blowing up a cricket stadium
In Jawani Zindabad, Aamir played an idealist Shashi who vows to end the traditional practice of dowry in the society, and because of it, the elders in his community come together to destroy his life and family
In Tum Mere Ho, Aamir played a snake charmer in love with Juhi Chawla's Paro, whose father is against their relationship. However, he eventually wins the father's heart by saving Paro from a deadly snake
Isi Ka Naam Zindagi starred Aamir alongside Farah Naaz, Pran and Shakti Kapoor among others. It told the story of an evil man going all out to get a land back to his name which was donated by his father to an elderly Bansiram
Daulat Ki Jung also featured the iconic jodi of Aamir and Juhi Chawla, who, in the film, elope for the sake of love as their families refuse to accept their relationship, only to get entangled in a bigger mess with two groups in search of one big treasure
Parampara starred Aamir and Saif Ali Khan as best friends, who later find out that their families have a longstanding feud, which can only be solved with a deadly duel between the two