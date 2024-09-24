What You Wish For OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

What You Wish For OTT Release Date | Trailer

What You Wish For is a thriller film that premiered in 2023 at Fantasia International Film Festival. It was released in theatres on May 31, 2024, and received favourable reviews from audiences and critics. It is available on OTT.

Where to watch What You Wish For?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and is available in English, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Plot

What You Wish For is centered around a talented man named Ryan who dreams of becoming a chef. He decides to visit his old friend, Jack, in an unfamiliar country in Latin America. Jack works as a chef for a company that specialises in serving unusual dishes to its customers. However, the story takes a dramatic turn when Ryan discovers his friend's body and learns that Jack has taken his own life due to work-related stress and regret. The film reveals what Ryan does next.

Cast and production of What You Wish For

The cast of the film includes Nick Stahl as Ryan, Juan Carlos Messier as Maurice, Brian Groh as Jack, Penelope Mitchell as Alice, Randy Vasquez as Detective Ruiz and Tamsin Topolski as Imogene, among others. The thriller film is directed and written by Nicholas Tomnay. It is produced by Nicholas Tomnay, Francesca Silvestri and Kevin Chinoy under Evergreen Avenue, Freestyle Picture Company andJaguar Bite.