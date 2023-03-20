What made RRR star Jr NTR lose his cool and say ‘I will stop doing movies'?

Jr. NTR | Photo from Instagram

RRR actor NTR created waves after their song ‘Naatu Naatu’ was honoured with ‘Best Original Song’ beating popular names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga from the entertainment industry. The Telugu superstar joined the pre-release promotions of Vishwak Sen’s, Das Ka Dhamki recently.

At the event, he was quizzed about his upcoming projects and the actor joked that he will not do any movie if they keep asking him the same thing.

Here’s what Jr. NTR said

The actor stated, “I am not working on any film. If you keep asking this repeatedly, I will stop doing movies.”

He later ensured that he will be back with a film soon and they aren’t planning to stop making movies.

Let us tell you, NTR is prepping up for his next titled ‘Koratala Siva’. With this film, Janhvi Kapoor will be making her debut in the Telugu industry. Reportedly, she is charging a huge amount for this project set to release next year on April 5.

Tarak Anna spoke on RRR’s success at the Oscars

At the prestigious event, NTR briefly talked about the accomplishments of their film and also about the sequel. In an interaction with the media at the 95th academy awards, he showed his excitement for the commencement of RRR2. However, he disclosed that they haven’t heard from SS Rajhamouli about the shooting as of now.

The RRR star was also praised for his English ascent by the people present there. He will next shoot his upcoming film 'RC15' along with the Mili actress.