 What made RRR star Jr NTR lose his cool and say ‘I will stop doing movies'?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWhat made RRR star Jr NTR lose his cool and say ‘I will stop doing movies'?

What made RRR star Jr NTR lose his cool and say ‘I will stop doing movies'?

He joked about not working on any film after being questioned repeatedly. Read to know in detail

Suryaprakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Jr. NTR | Photo from Instagram

RRR actor NTR created waves after their song ‘Naatu Naatu’ was honoured with ‘Best Original Song’ beating popular names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga from the entertainment industry.  The Telugu superstar joined the pre-release promotions of Vishwak Sen’s, Das Ka Dhamki recently. 

At the event, he was quizzed about his upcoming projects and the actor joked that he will not do any movie if they keep asking him the same thing. 

Read Also
RRR singer Kaala Bhairava’s statement on Oscar performance left Jr NTR & Ram Charan's fans fuming;...
article-image

Here’s what Jr. NTR said

The actor stated, “I am not working on any film. If you keep asking this repeatedly, I will stop doing movies.”

He later ensured that he will be back with a film soon and they aren’t planning to stop making movies. 

Let us tell you, NTR is prepping up for his next titled ‘Koratala Siva’. With this film, Janhvi Kapoor will be making her debut in the Telugu industry. Reportedly, she is charging a huge amount for this project set to release next year on April 5.

Read Also
Watch: Jr NTR gets MOBBED as he returns to India after RRR's Oscar win, shares special message for...
article-image

Tarak Anna spoke on RRR’s success at the Oscars 

At the prestigious event, NTR briefly talked about the accomplishments of their film and also about the sequel. In an interaction with the media at the 95th academy awards, he showed his excitement for the commencement of RRR2. However, he disclosed that they haven’t heard from SS Rajhamouli about the shooting as of now. 

The RRR star was also praised for his English ascent by the people present there. He will next shoot his upcoming film 'RC15' along with the Mili actress.

Read Also
Watch: Ram Charan's pregnant wife Upasana almost trips as couple gets mobbed post RRR's Oscars win
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What made RRR star Jr NTR lose his cool and say ‘I will stop doing movies'?

What made RRR star Jr NTR lose his cool and say ‘I will stop doing movies'?

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Makers to release 3-minute special teaser on Allu Arjun’s birthday

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Makers to release 3-minute special teaser on Allu Arjun’s birthday

Suhana Khan poses for selfies with fans at Mumbai airport

Suhana Khan poses for selfies with fans at Mumbai airport

Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer rejected the role of Imile initially; know why

Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer rejected the role of Imile initially; know why

Ratna Pathak Shah slams 'good actors' who depend on their assistants: 'I find that so dangerous' -...

Ratna Pathak Shah slams 'good actors' who depend on their assistants: 'I find that so dangerous' -...