RRR singer Kaala Bhairava’s statement on Oscar performance left Jr NTR & Ram Charan's fans fuming; here’s why

The RRR singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, along with the international background dancers, did a live performance of their Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu' at the prestigious award ceremony. Not just this, their act also received a standing ovation from the huge crowd present there, and the video went viral on social media.

As the whole team returns to India, singer Kaala Bhairava shared a brief message to thank the entire team for their success. However, his actions didn’t go over well with the fans of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. Scroll down to learn more.

Fans angered by the statement

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Naatu Naatu singer shared a brief note to thank the RRR team who made their performance hit. He wrote, "I feel extremely thankful for receiving the precious opportunity to represent team RRR and perform at the Oscars for the best original song category.

In this long message, the singer showed gratitude towards his uncle, SS Rajamouli, his father, MM Keeravani, the choreographers, his aunt, and his mother. "This is due to their hard work and workmanship, which helped the song reach all across the globe and make people groove to it. This is how I got the opportunity. "

As soon as the post was shared, fans of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan were quick to notice that their names were not mentioned by him. Taking this into notice, netizens were disappointed and criticized the singer for the same.

An apology from Kaala Bhairava

The singer soon realized the consequences of excluding the names of the lead actors in RRR and posted another tweet.

He apologized to the fans and stated, "No doubt Tarak Anna and Charan Anna are the main reason behind the song and entire movie’s success. However, I only talked about people who helped me get a chance to perform at the 95th Academy Awards. Nothing else. I can see that my message was conveyed in the wrong manner, and I sincerely apologize for that."