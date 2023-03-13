What is the story of Everything Everywhere All At Once that won 7 Oscars? All you need to know

In a clean sweep at the 95th Academy Awards, the film 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' went on to win a total of seven Oscars at what is touted to be the biggest night of global cinema.

It was declared as the Best Picture, which is easily the biggest award that a film could receive. Not just that, but it also won Oscars under the Best Actress, Best Direction, Best Screenplay, and numerous other categories.

The entire 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' contingent erupted with joy and rushed to the stage after it was awarded the ultimate trophy of the night as the 95th Academy Awards concluded.

What is the story of 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' is the story of a Chinese immigrant Evelyn Wang (played by Michelle Yeoh), who gets herself entangled in a bizarre adventure wherein she must connect different versions of herself from the multiverse to stop eventual doom.

Released in the year 2022, the work on the film first began in the year 2010 when directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert began helming the story. Its production was announced in 2018 and the film finally hit the theatres in 2022.

Among the many subplots and storylines, the film was lauded for touching upon the themes of mental health, existentialism, nihilims, Asian-American identity, generational truama, cultural identity, and other philosophical concepts.

The team of 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

The film stars Michelle Yeoh in the lead, who won the Oscar in the Best Actress category. With that, she became the first Asian to win the award and only the second woman of colour to achieve the feat.

Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis won the Best Actor and Actress in Supporting Roles awards respectively.

Kwan and Scheinert won the Best Direction award at the Oscars.

Besides, the film also stars Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr, and James Hong in key roles.

It had secured a total of 11 nominations at the Oscars out which it succesfully managed to bring seven trophies home.