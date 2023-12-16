What Is Ketamine? The Drug That Was Found In Matthew Perry's System

Actor Matthew Perry made the entire world mourn when he passed away on October 28, 2023, and was found unconscious in the hot tub at his residence. According to his toxicology report, he died due to acute effects of ketamine, a recreational drug known for its hallucinogenic effects.

The report stated that drowning and coronary artery disease also contributed to Perry's death and traces of ketamine were found in his stomach post mortem.

It is to be noted that Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy to treat his anxiety and depression. However, the traces found in his stomach could not be from that infusion therapy, experts said, as his last known treatment was 1.5 weeks before his death, and ketamine's half life is just 3 to 4 hours, or even less.

Read Also Friends Actor Matthew Perry's Autopsy Reveals He Died Of Acute Effects Of Ketamine

What is ketamine?

Ketamine is classified as a dissociative anesthetic, which means that it induces a trance-like state where the one who consumes it is detached from their surroundings. It can also cause hallucinations.

Ketamine is also used to treat a number of medical and psychatric conditions, including chronic pain, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Doctors and experts advise that the drug be used only under strict supervision of qualified medical professionals.

'Was texting him that morning': Jennifer Aniston

Recently, Perry's Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston revealed that she was texting him just hours before his demise.

She said that he was "happy and healthy" in the days before his death and that he had even quit smoking and was "getting in shape".

"I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling. He was happy", she said.

She also stated that Perry had "not relapsed" despite his infamous history and years of struggle with alcohol and drug addiction.