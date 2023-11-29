Jennifer Aniston Requests Fans To Support Matthew Perry Foundation: 'He Would Have Been Grateful For The Love'

Jennifer Aniston has urged fans to support The Matthew Perry Foundation, an organisation launched to help those struggling with addiction following the sudden demise of her "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry. The actor died at the age of 54 on October 30 at his Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles.

The actor, who had detailed his life-long struggle with alcohol and drug addiction in his 2022 memoir, was found unresponsive in his hot tub and was believed to have drowned.

On her Instagram Stories, Aniston encouraged her followers to back The Matthew Perry Foundation in recognition of Giving Tuesday, a day after Thanksgiving dedicated to giving back through philanthropic and charitable efforts. "For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty's family in supporting his foundation-which is working to help those suffering with addiction. He would have been grateful for the love," Aniston wrote.

The Matthew Perry Foundation was launched on November 3, nearly a week after Perry was found dead. His cause of death has been deferred pending a toxicology report.

The foundation is a donor-advised fund sponsored and maintained by National Philanthropic Trust.

"In the spirit of Matthew Perry's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction, we embark on a journey to honor his legacy by establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation, guided by his own words and experiences, and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible," the foundation had previously said in a statement to news portal The Hollywood Reporter.