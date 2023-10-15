Were Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Sleeping During IOC Session At NMACC? Netizens Think So

The 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session was held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Saturday evening, and it was attended by some of the most eminent personalities from Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

The celebs posed for the paparazzi before walking in, and several photos and videos of the four of them sitting together inside NMACC have now gone viral on the internet.

Alia, Ranbir caught napping at NMACC?

In one of the photos, Deepika and SRK can be seen seated in the front, with Alia and Ranbir behind them. While the photo was splashed all over the internet in no time, netizens felt that the Brahmastra couple was napping during the event.

The photo has now sparked a meme fest with several social media users claiming that both Ranbir and Alia were sleeping during the event and were clearly not interested in being a part of the evening.

the way both alia and ranbir are sleeping in the back!😂😂 — zaynab (taylor’s version) (@ZaynabKonchwala) October 14, 2023

"The way both alia and ranbir are sleeping in the back!" a netizen pointed out. "Alia is literally asleep…. Don’t even blame her," a user wrote, while another said, "Rk is busy on phone and Alia is sleeping".

Alia and Ranbir's upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Jigra, produced by Karan Johar. While not much has been revealed about the film's plot yet, the announcement video hinted it to be a revenge thriller.

On the other hand, Ranbir is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Animal, which is set to feature him in a never-seen-before role. The teaser of the film promises intense action and bloodshed, and it is slated to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.

