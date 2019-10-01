Wendell Rodricks slams Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Paris look, says ‘Halloween is next month’

Former Miss World and the stunning beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp of Paris Fashion Week for the first time last week. While everyone was stunned by her walk and look on the runway, Indian fashion designer Wendell Rodricks was disappointed.

He slammed L'Oreal in a descriptive Instagram post with the collage of pictures and wrote,“@loreal you have one of the prettiest girls in the world and this is how you do her make up and dress her? Sack the stylist for this sack dress with a note that Halloween is next month.”