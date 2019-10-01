Wendell Rodricks slams Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Paris look, says ‘Halloween is next month’

Former Miss World and the stunning beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp of Paris Fashion Week for the first time last week. While everyone was stunned by her walk and look on the runway, Indian fashion designer Wendell Rodricks was disappointed.
He slammed L'Oreal in a descriptive Instagram post with the collage of pictures and wrote,“@loreal you have one of the prettiest girls in the world and this is how you do her make up and dress her? Sack the stylist for this sack dress with a note that Halloween is next month.”
Aishwarya wore a floral printed smock dress with a long trail by designer Giambattista Valli. It was a high-neck dress with full sleeves. She paired the look with multi-coloured glittery purple and pink eye shadow and a bright red lipstick and summed up her look with a tassel sandals.
At Paris Fashion Week’s Spring Summer showcase, Aishwarya Rai walked the ramp for the L’Oreal Paris Le Défilé show alongside actor Eva Longoria, British singer Cheryl Cole, Camilla Cabello, Helen Mirren, Geri Horner, Amber Heard, Doutzen Kroes and Liya Kebedet.
According to reports, Aishwarya has a proposal from Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film on the life of poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi. Also she will be featuring in historical drama ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ which is based on a Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare along with Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan.
