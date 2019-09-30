Paris Fashion Week: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slays the ramp with Eva Longoria and Camila Cabello

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan headed to Paris this past weekend with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to attend and walk the ramp at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week 2019. The actress, who represented L’oreal Paris India, made her way to the ramp with several stars.

It was a star-studded runway including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Amber Heard, Geri Halliwell and Andie MacDowell who walked for L’Oréal Paris’ show on Saturday. Aishwarya looked beautiful in Giambattista Valli creation at the show. Keeping her makeup shimmery, she wore purple eye makeup with red lips and completed her look with tied up hair and heels.