Weekend Bingelist: 'Leonardo', 'Well Done Baby', 'Night in Paradise', know what's hot on OTT this week

Title: Leonardo: Leonardo Da Vinci’s Journey To Fame
Platform: Sony Liv
Language: English
With Dan Brown’s Da Vinci Code becoming such a huge hit, Leonardo Da Vinci has indeed become very popular. This series showcases lesser-known facts and stories of the painter. It talks more about the time when he was a struggling painter and how he makes his journey to fame. It is indeed fascinating and a must watch.
Title: Noel Gallagher: What’s The Story?
Platform: Voot Select
Language: English
On the 27th anniversary to the date since rock band Oasis released their 1st single, this exclusive documentary of England’s notable rock band is showcased in a very exciting manner. It probes the superficial to get to the real level and shows the band members to be what they really are. From the planning stages to the execution of their songs, each aspect is shown in a very fascinating manner. Interesting, realistic and entertaining, this docuseries appeals.
Title: Well Done Baby
Platform: Amazon Prime
Language: Marathi (with Hindi subtitles)
Well Done Baby is a heart-warming story which is inspired by a real family. It is a film about a young modern-day couple (played by Amruta Khanvilkar and Pushkar Jog) who are struggling to find a purpose in their marriage, till destiny decides to give them one in the form of a baby. Their struggle to keep their marriage afloat despite the many differences that crop up between them is the moot point of the film. It delves into the very fabric of a marriage that is on the brink of being over. Interesting!
Title: Night in Paradise,
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
Hiding out in Jeju Island following a brutal tragedy, a wronged mobster with a target on his back connects with a woman who has her own demons. They are instantly attracted to each other, but they have their own woes to tackle. However, they realise that their path is the same and they work out a plan to tackle their problems and their enemies together. Racy, romantic and remarkable, this Netflix original is appealing.
