Weekend Binge List: Docuseries on Charles Sobhraj to Rannvijay Singha's mystery series...best picks of the week

Title: Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends
Platform: Voot Select
Language: Hindi
It’s a series of thrilling mystery suspense, which has the handsome Rannvijay Singha, who reprises his role as a sincere cop, along with beautiful leading ladies Karishma Sharma, Priyanka Purohit, Aditi Arya and Elisha Mayor. A whirlpool of romance, crime and mystery, this series has ACP Sumer Singh moving to Delhi with his sights set on elevating his career and building on his impressive record of solving cases involving youngsters wrapped up in a world of crime. When things go deadly wrong, Sumer Singh finds himself enmeshed in the lives of four criminals. This whodunit will definitely keep you hooked!
Title: Big Shot
Platform: Disney+Hotstar
Language: English
After getting ousted from his job in the NCAA for throwing a chair at a referee, a hothead men’s basketball coach, Marvyn Korn, must take up a job at Westbrook School for Girls in an effort to redeem what’s left of his career and reputation. At first, Marvyn sees it as a stop-gap arrangement and the girls too don’t take themselves seriously as a team, and to add to it, the Westbrook community hates him. It's an emotional drama that tugs at your heartstrings. You connect with Marvyn Korn as he wrestles with all his woes including bonding with the teen girls. John Stamos is excellent as the lead in this drama.
Title: Udaan
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Udaan is the Hindi dubbed version of blockbuster Tamil movie, Soorarai Pottru. Starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead, Udaan is a fictionalised version of the book, ‘Simply Fly’, based on the life of Air Deccan founder Capt. G. R. Gopinath. The film takes us through the life of Maara (Suriya), who is determined to overcome every obstacle in his path to start a low-cost airline. An inspirational tale of grit ‘n’ gumption that will inspire.
Title: The Serpent
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
He was called the ‘bikini killer’ and during the '70s, was notorious and had given many policemen a run for their money until he was caught in Goa. Supposed to be a charmer, he was a serial killer who murdered women all across South Asia leaving a trail of blood and fear. This docu-series is about the merciless killer Charles Sobhraj who preyed on travellers exploring the 'hippie trail' of South Asia. Based on shocking true events, this series is fascinating as it traverses through pages flipped out of real life incidents.
Title: Just Say Yes
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
At last, a true-blue romantic show… Just Say Yes is for all those incurable romantics out there. Lotte, the heroine of Just Say Yes, finds her life turned upside down when her dreams for a picture-perfect wedding go haywire, just as her self-absorbed sister gets engaged. Will Lotte get her love and her dream wedding? Or will her sister destroy every chance of happiness that comes Lotte’s way.