Weekend Binge List: Docuseries on Charles Sobhraj to Rannvijay Singha's mystery series...best picks of the week

He was called the ‘bikini killer’ and during the '70s, was notorious and had given many policemen a run for their money until he was caught in Goa. Supposed to be a charmer, he was a serial killer who murdered women all across South Asia leaving a trail of blood and fear. This docu-series is about the merciless killer Charles Sobhraj who preyed on travellers exploring the 'hippie trail' of South Asia. Based on shocking true events, this series is fascinating as it traverses through pages flipped out of real life incidents.

Title: Just Say Yes

Platform: Netflix

Language: English