Weekend binge list: Fill up your streaming list with offerings from Netflix, Amazon Prime and others

From fantasy, sci-fi, comedy, drama to blood-curdling thrillers, the digital domain is becoming more entertaining and creative. Of course, at times it is a little blasé too, but there’s more good content than bad. So, let’s check out this week’s offerings, digital series and films that you can’t miss.
Title: The One
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
This series is an eerie science-fiction centering algorithms and DNA, starring Hannah Ware and Dimitri Leonidas. Love and lies spiral when a DNA researcher helps discover a way to find the perfect partner and creates a bold new matchmaking service. However, it doesn’t simply end here as a skeleton is found in the middle of Thames river all of a sudden. It points its fingers at this dating app.
Title: Paper Lives
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
This is a Turkish melodrama, directed by veteran award-winning director Can Ulkay. The story line is quite simple and is about how in the streets of Istanbul, an ailing waste warehouse worker Mehmet, takes a small boy under his wing. The story goes on to get a little unexpected and Mehmet finds that he must soon face his traumatic childhood and that there's no running away. You can expect to cherish some impeccable performances.
Title: Unni Ikki
Platform: Amazon Prime
Language: Punjabi
A laugh-a-thon, this Punjabi film is about a young woman who is in a relationship with an overtly possessive lad but cannot reveal this to her parents. Her parents sear an NRI groom for her to get married to. To add the cherry to the cake, the mobile networks shut down in the area for a span of three days. What follows post this is a hilarious sequence of events which will set your funny bones tickling.
Title: Ghosted: Love Gone Missing S2
Platform: Voot Select
Language: English
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing is an is an American investigative documentary series where the hosts help distraught individuals track down and confront a former lover, friend, or family member. This is done with an effort to uncover the harsh realities of why they ghosted them. This series will leave make you emotional, at times traumatic and dramatic too but you will definitely relate to it.
Title: Teddy
Platform: (Disney+ Hotstar)
Language: Tamil
This Tamil film starring Arya and Sayyesha Arya is not only an action-packed entertainer but is also a fantastical medical-mystery. The story revolves a loner boy named Shiva who stumbles on a live teddy that sets him off on a journey to find the truth behind a brutal scam. The film has been shot extensively in Azerbaijan and is a complete cinematic delight. It’s both racy and entertaining.
Title: Love J Action
Platform: Sony Liv
English: Hindi
Although the plot is a tad bit outdated revolving around a girl who elopes with her partner just before her wedding. Jai Kishan Awasthi is accused of kidnapping Kamya Gupta who is the fiancee of the superintendent of Police, Lucknow city. We can see goons chasing her to get her back. However, the execution is quite speedy and unique. The star cast, with relatively new faces, is fresh and it works well as an action-packed thriller.
Title: Making Their Mark
Platform: Amazon Prime
Platform: English
This is a documentary series, that follows the journey to the Australian sports arena to cover its greatest sport activities during their most challenging years. Taut, crisp and extremely balanced, this show is fascinating and will glue you completely.
