Weekend Binge List: From Abhay Deol-starrer '1962...' to Zee5's Jamai 2.0

Title: 1962 — The War In The Hills
Platform: Disney + Hotstar VIP
Language: Hindi
This series revolves around an untold war story of an Indian major and his 125 loyal soldiers who battled 3,000 Chinese soldiers despite the odds, and won. This is a story that gives you goosebumps and makes you feel extremely patriotic. Starring Abhay Deol and Sumeet Vyas, 1962: The War In The Hills is gripping more so as it is based on a true story that was earlier buried within the dusty pages of history. Abhay Deol as the major is very good and so are the other cast members.
Title: Jamai 2.0 (season 2)
Platform: Zee5
Language: Hindi
The first season, starring Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey, was a sizzling hit. But, this time it returns (with the same lead actors) in an all-new avatar and packs quite a punch. Romantic, fun and entertaining, this has all the masala needed for it to become a hit. Ravi is indeed in fine form, while the sexy Nia showcases her acting prowess well.
Title: Hello Mini 2
Platform: MX Player
Language: Hindi
If you watched the first season, you are definitely going to be intrigued a lot more with this one. Season two brings back this MX Player Original series with all the challenges and more, that the first season had. It’s again the same plot but offers a different location this time. A stranger dares Mini to take up heart-skipping challenges, and thus follows a racy, thriller that has many twists and turns. Can Mini outwit the stranger or will she get caught in the web of intrigue? Hello Mini 2 is definitely for thriller junkies.
Title: Brian Regan: On The Rocks
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
Get ready for this laugh-a-thon because you are sure to roll off your comfy couch clutching on to your tummy, laughing your heart out. Comedian Brian Regan is superb as he tries to understand and cope with the absurdities around him. In Brian Regan: On The Rocks, the legendary comedian confronts his befuddlement with animals, people, dinner parties, Reiki healers, and his recent realisation that he has OCD, too. It’s entertaining, fun and hysterically mirthful.
Title: Game and The Player
Platform: Disney + Hotstar
Language: Hindi
This film by Rajeev Mehta is thought-provoking. The short film revolves around the simulation theory that explains the connection between the chains of events driving our lives and how our actions influence the course of journey lying ahead. Keeping in mind the alarming rising rates of suicides amongst people especially youngsters, Game and The Player is motivational and offers a string inspirational message to love life and not succumb to depression.
Title: Crazy About Her
Platform: Netflix
Language: Spanish with English sub-titles
It’s a crazy love story that is comical to a maniacal point. Interestingly, it breaks down all inhibitions and bias towards mental health and romcoms without being judgemental or poking fun at any problem. The plot is simple. After spending a wild night together, Adri discovers the only way to see the woman of his dreams, Carla, again is to become a patient at the psychiatric centre where she resides. And so he does… and thus begins all the madness (in a good way as Adri tries to cope being in a mental institution).
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)