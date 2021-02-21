Weekend Binge List: Thrillers, scams, comedies, and more…

Title: I Care A Lot
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
A diabolic ruthless power scam that gets the viewers thoroughly hooked from the beginning to the end. Starring Rosamund Pike in a killer bob and smart suits, and the ever-so-efficient Peter Dinklage of Game of Thrones fame, this revolves around the story of a professional legal guardian of aging adults who discovers that her seemingly perfect clients are not who they appear to be. This intricately weaved scam thriller is riveting more so as the lead actors have performed impeccably well. Cleverly written, director J Blakeson’s scam-thriller is indeed outstanding!
Title: Pitta Kathalu
Platform: Netflix
Language: Telugu
A very impactful drama, Pitta Kathalu in colloquial Telugu means short stories about women. This four-part anthology film stars Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul and Shruti Haasan as gutsy and bold women who get tangled in complicated relationships of life. It’s a tale that most women can empathise with – being in a world where men want to dominate. However, there are some women like our four women protagonists who stand tall and battle their way to their rightful dues. Many try to subdue their voices and dreams, but these women break the shackles and slap male chauvinism and patriarchy with aplomb. A must watch!
Title: Flora & Ulysses
Platform: Disney+Hotstar
Language: English
It’s a happy film that will warm the cockles of your heart and blow all the cobwebs of sadness away. Based on a novel by the same name written by Kate DiCamillo, Flora & Ulysses is about a precocious, yet very endearing, 10-year-old Flora who finds a squirrel, names him Ulysses and decides to make him her pet. However, Ulysses has suddenly got superpowers in a freak home accident... What happens next is typical Disney magic. Enjoy this fun fantasy.
Title: The Boarding School: Las Cumbres (season 1)
Platform: Amazon Prime
Language: Spanish with subtitles
This fictional series is a racy thriller that will appeal to many adventure-seeking teenagers. A mystery, adventure-actioner, this is about a group of six kids who live in a boarding school, called Laguna Negra, on an isolated land covered on all sides by mountains. These kids stumble on to a dreaded secret the school holds, along with some eerie paranormal happenings. With eight edge-of-the seat episodes, this show promises to be a intriguing whodunnit.
Title: The Souvenir
Platform: Amazon Prime
Language: English
A romantic whirlwind rendezvous, it shows the freshness and innocence of first love. Starring Tilda Swinton, Honor Swinton Byrne and Tom Burke, the film is about a beautiful young woman who falls passionately and intensely in love with an untrustworthy charmer. Directed by Joanna Hogg, the film revolves around knotted emotions, heartbreak, love and passion. Definitely recommended for all the romantics out there.
Title: Girls Hostel 2.0
Platform: Sony LIV
Language: Hindi
If you have watched season one, you are going to enjoy this one much more. It's back to the dental college where dental students are pitted against those pursuing medical field at the SVM College. Jo (Shrishti Shrivastava) and Zahira’s (Parul Gulati) are still at loggerheads with each other, and there are those typical college pranks and fun moments that are comical and quite enjoyable. Ramya (Shreya Mehta) is still the typical horrid girl the duo has in common as an enemy so predictably, they join hands to beat her at some point. Typical college issues like hostel security and eve teasing are addressed quite well too. A college fare is always fun and so is this.