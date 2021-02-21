Weekend Binge List: Thrillers, scams, comedies, and more…

If you have watched season one, you are going to enjoy this one much more. It's back to the dental college where dental students are pitted against those pursuing medical field at the SVM College. Jo (Shrishti Shrivastava) and Zahira’s (Parul Gulati) are still at loggerheads with each other, and there are those typical college pranks and fun moments that are comical and quite enjoyable. Ramya (Shreya Mehta) is still the typical horrid girl the duo has in common as an enemy so predictably, they join hands to beat her at some point. Typical college issues like hostel security and eve teasing are addressed quite well too. A college fare is always fun and so is this.