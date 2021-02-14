Weekend Binge List: A week of interactive series and supernatural drama

This is an interactive short film called ‘The Right Click’ that enables you to decide on the course of the story, making it the only homegrown OTT platform to introduce viewers to this new wave of storytelling. The Right Click is a tale of two college going students set against the backdrop of the new normal in 2020 with online lectures and a budding digital college romance. Starring Yashaswini Dayama and Prit Kamani as Dia and Ajay, it allows viewers to decide the progression of the film by giving them a series of incidents and options from a young college boy’s daily life and his journey of getting to know his crush. This is new and the interactive progression is fun.

Title: Buried by the Bernards

Platform: Netflix

Language: English