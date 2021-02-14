Weekend Binge List: A week of interactive series and supernatural drama

Title: Your Honor (Finale)
Platform: Voot Select
Language: English
This is one of those racy web series that keep you hooked till the end. Based on the Israeli series Kvodo, Your Honor stars Bryan Cranston who plays Michael Desiato, a New Orleans judge who is forced to cover up a shocking crime when his teenage son Adam (Hunter Doohan) suffers an asthma attack while driving and gets into a car accident. In a panic, Adam runs away from the scene, allowing the other boy to bleed out on the road. The show spotlights the emotional dilemma a parent faces and is definitely a must watch.
Title: The Right Click
Platform: MX Player
Language: Hindi
This is an interactive short film called ‘The Right Click’ that enables you to decide on the course of the story, making it the only homegrown OTT platform to introduce viewers to this new wave of storytelling. The Right Click is a tale of two college going students set against the backdrop of the new normal in 2020 with online lectures and a budding digital college romance. Starring Yashaswini Dayama and Prit Kamani as Dia and Ajay, it allows viewers to decide the progression of the film by giving them a series of incidents and options from a young college boy’s daily life and his journey of getting to know his crush. This is new and the interactive progression is fun.
Title: Buried by the Bernards
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
When things revolve around death, it becomes a little morbid, but this web series is so much fun as it captures the lighter side of things as well as the drama. In 2017, Ryan Bernard opened the doors to R Bernard Funeral Services, offering complete, yet affordable, funeral packages to help his community deal with exponentially high funeral costs. With family dramedy at the centre, this web series is a giggle with its tongue-in-the-cheek elements. Pretty enjoyable!
Title: Vida
Platform: Sony LIV
Language: English
This is the third season of this emotional melodrama. Featuring Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada and Ser Anzoategui in the lead, Vida narrates the tale of two sisters who never want to set their eyes on each other until circumstances force them to reunite and move back to their childhood neighbourhood after the death of their mother. After that hidden secrets keep tumbling out of their family’s closet. Can the sisters cope with so many disturbing secrets that threaten to destroy their existence? Will their deep-felt hate consume everything between them? Watch it…
Title: Live Telecast
Platform: Disney + Hotstar
Language: Tamil with subtitles
There’s been quite a buzz about this web series more so as there is the popular actor Kajal Aggarwal making her digital debut. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, this web series has a supernatural element which is a big hit on the digital platform. The tale is of the protagonist (Kajal) and her TV crew being trapped in a haunted house which has angry spirits flying around. A tad eerie perhaps, this seven-episode series holds the attention to a point.
Title: Xico's Journey
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
This animated series is cute and quite entertaining. A simple tale of a girl, her dog and her best pal who set out to save a mountain from a gold-hungry corporation. But the key lies closer to home, with her sidekick pup Xico. The adventures they go through, especially little Xico, are very sweet. Your li’l one is sure to love this!