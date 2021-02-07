Weekend Binge List: From Salma Hayek's Bliss to Telugu hit Krack, here's what to watch on a dull day

This sci-fi which will appeal to a lot of bingers who enjoy the genre. Bliss is about Greg (Owen Wilson), a typical corporate guy who lives a mundane life living. His life steers on a one-way track between his office and home until he meets a beautiful mysterious woman (Salma Hayek), who shows him a new exciting world. She tries to convince him that they were living in a parallel simulated reality and he had the power to choose between the two worlds. Does Greg follow his heart? Or is he tied down by the dilemma that everything is perhaps a dream?

Title: The Last Paradiso

Platform: Netflix

Language: English