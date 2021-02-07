Weekend Binge List: From Salma Hayek's Bliss to Telugu hit Krack, here's what to watch on a dull day

Title: Malcolm & Marie
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
It’s indeed an emotional roller coaster ride as the film showcases a gamut of taut happenings and secret revelations. The performances of its lead players, Zendaya and John David Washington. The simple narrative tells the tale of a filmmaker and his girlfriend returning home after the premier of his movie. But the aftermath spotlights the recoiled tensions, hidden resentments and revelations that send the couple reeling towards a romantic finale.
Title: Bliss
Platform: Amazon Prime
Language: English
This sci-fi which will appeal to a lot of bingers who enjoy the genre. Bliss is about Greg (Owen Wilson), a typical corporate guy who lives a mundane life living. His life steers on a one-way track between his office and home until he meets a beautiful mysterious woman (Salma Hayek), who shows him a new exciting world. She tries to convince him that they were living in a parallel simulated reality and he had the power to choose between the two worlds. Does Greg follow his heart? Or is he tied down by the dilemma that everything is perhaps a dream?
Title: The Last Paradiso
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
Set in 1950, it’s about a dreamer who believes in free thinking, love and dreams. This free spirit doesn’t care about restrictions or moral limits until a forbidden love affair pops up threatening to blow the entire world of dreams into smithereens. Will the wings of freedom be sheared or can this free spirit fly into a world of no limits?
Title: Lahore Confidential
Platform: Zee5
Language: Hindi
This is a typical spy thriller Zee5 loves to dabble in, with a stellar cast including Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh and Karishma Tanna. Richa plays an Urdu-speaking RAW agent sent to Pakistan on a mission and what follows is a fast-paced thriller, which is interesting more so as the performances are good and the script taut.
Title: Krack
Platform: Aha
Language: Telugu
Krack is a typical action romantic thriller starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Hasaan but the director’s nuanced treatment of the film is unique more so as his minute attention to the details. It’s a must watch! Director Gopichand Malineni is planning Krack in Hindi too as the story of the film is out-of-the-box.
Title: Revenge Prank
Platform: Voot Select
Language: English
Revenge Prank, a series hosted by Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino, features prank victims who are given the chance to exact revenge on the friend, family member or loved one who embarrassed them. Each episode pairs DJ Pauly D or Vinny with a target of a viral internet prank who is seeking payback.