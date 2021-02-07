Entertainment

Updated on

Weekend Binge List: From Salma Hayek's Bliss to Telugu hit Krack, here's what to watch on a dull day

By Sumita Chakraborty

Fresh out of the creative ovens, the content churned out this week is intriguing, fun as well as thought-provoking. Blood-churning crime, revenge and thrillers still top the charts, rip-rolling comedy is a close second, while poor romance crawls a wee bit behind. Here’s the pick for the week

A still from Bliss
A still from Bliss

Title: Malcolm & Marie

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

It’s indeed an emotional roller coaster ride as the film showcases a gamut of taut happenings and secret revelations. The performances of its lead players, Zendaya and John David Washington. The simple narrative tells the tale of a filmmaker and his girlfriend returning home after the premier of his movie. But the aftermath spotlights the recoiled tensions, hidden resentments and revelations that send the couple reeling towards a romantic finale.

Title: Bliss

Platform: Amazon Prime

Language: English

This sci-fi which will appeal to a lot of bingers who enjoy the genre. Bliss is about Greg (Owen Wilson), a typical corporate guy who lives a mundane life living. His life steers on a one-way track between his office and home until he meets a beautiful mysterious woman (Salma Hayek), who shows him a new exciting world. She tries to convince him that they were living in a parallel simulated reality and he had the power to choose between the two worlds. Does Greg follow his heart? Or is he tied down by the dilemma that everything is perhaps a dream?

Title: The Last Paradiso

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

Set in 1950, it’s about a dreamer who believes in free thinking, love and dreams. This free spirit doesn’t care about restrictions or moral limits until a forbidden love affair pops up threatening to blow the entire world of dreams into smithereens. Will the wings of freedom be sheared or can this free spirit fly into a world of no limits?

Title: Lahore Confidential

Platform: Zee5

Language: Hindi

This is a typical spy thriller Zee5 loves to dabble in, with a stellar cast including Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh and Karishma Tanna. Richa plays an Urdu-speaking RAW agent sent to Pakistan on a mission and what follows is a fast-paced thriller, which is interesting more so as the performances are good and the script taut.

Title: Krack

Platform: Aha

Language: Telugu

Krack is a typical action romantic thriller starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Hasaan but the director’s nuanced treatment of the film is unique more so as his minute attention to the details. It’s a must watch! Director Gopichand Malineni is planning Krack in Hindi too as the story of the film is out-of-the-box.

Title: Revenge Prank

Platform: Voot Select

Language: English

Revenge Prank, a series hosted by Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino, features prank victims who are given the chance to exact revenge on the friend, family member or loved one who embarrassed them. Each episode pairs DJ Pauly D or Vinny with a target of a viral internet prank who is seeking payback.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in