Weekend Binge List: From popular TikToker Faisal Shaikh's debut series to Naomi Watts' Netflix film...take your pick

If you read the script of this film, it may seem rather frivolous and ‘cutesy,’ but the film, based on a true story, is impactful and inspirational thanks to the wonderful performances from its lead actors. Penguin Bloom narrates a simple tale of Sam Bloom (essayed by Naomi Watts), a young woman who has a near fatal accident that leaves her unable to walk. A mother of three young boys, Sam is broken and feels it is the end of the world even though her husband (Andrew Lincoln) and mother (Jacki Weaver) support her in these trying times. Sam almost gives up until an injured bird — a magpie which they name Penguin — flies into their lives. Sam realises her situation is like the bird and takes inspiration from the little magpie who struggles to fly despite the odds. Academy Award recipients Naomi Watts and Jacki Weaver are a delight to watch. Indeed, this simple story is narrated with finesse and given a balanced emotional touch.

Finding 'Ohana

Platform: Netflix

Language: English