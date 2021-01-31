Weekend Binge List: From popular TikToker Faisal Shaikh's debut series to Naomi Watts' Netflix film...take your pick

Penguin Bloom
Platform: Netflix
English
If you read the script of this film, it may seem rather frivolous and ‘cutesy,’ but the film, based on a true story, is impactful and inspirational thanks to the wonderful performances from its lead actors. Penguin Bloom narrates a simple tale of Sam Bloom (essayed by Naomi Watts), a young woman who has a near fatal accident that leaves her unable to walk. A mother of three young boys, Sam is broken and feels it is the end of the world even though her husband (Andrew Lincoln) and mother (Jacki Weaver) support her in these trying times. Sam almost gives up until an injured bird — a magpie which they name Penguin — flies into their lives. Sam realises her situation is like the bird and takes inspiration from the little magpie who struggles to fly despite the odds. Academy Award recipients Naomi Watts and Jacki Weaver are a delight to watch. Indeed, this simple story is narrated with finesse and given a balanced emotional touch.
Finding 'Ohana
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
It’s time to go to Hawaii for an adventurous saga. Picturesque beaches, azure lagoons and volcanic mountains are the perfect setting for this exciting treasure hunt tale. Finding ‘Ohana is about a summer in rural Oahu taking an exciting turn for two Brooklyn-raised siblings when a secret journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an epic adventure with new friends and leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage. If you like all those fun series of finding treasure, this is for you.
The Legend Of Hanuman (Animated)
Platform: Disney+Hotstar VIP
Language: Hindi
It’s an animated 13-part-series narrated by actor Sharad Kelkar and traces the self-exploratory journey of the mighty warrior Hanuman. This animated series is not just for children, adults too can enjoy it simply because the narrative, though simple, has a lot of impact and is impressive. There are many untold facets of Hanuman that are shown to perfection in this animated series.
Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes
Platform: Zee5
Language: Hindi
When an entire 10-part web series rests on TikToker Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu shoulders, you get this feeling that the series is primarily going to cash in on Faisu’s charisma. Well, the feeling is spot-on as this murder mystery, presented by AltBalaji and Zee5, turns out to be a ‘Faisu’ show whether he’s flaunting his charm or tearing off his shirt to show his rippling muscles in a fight scene. The series revolves around a badass female cop who meets a smooth-talking criminal and ends up in the backdrop of Udaipur handling a complicated murder. The performances from Mr Faisu and Ruhi Singh are just about okay. However, like we said, it’s a bonanza for Faisu fans.
College Romance (season 2)
Platform: Sony Liv
Language: Hindi
It’s season 2 of this typical college saga — bubble-gum cute and youthful. As expected, College Romance season 2 is about teenybopper friendship, romance, heartbreak and college fun ‘n’ games. Season one’s much-loved wolf pack is back with more masti, magic and matargasti. If you loved the first season, you’ll enjoy the minty fresh and youthful second season. Go for it!