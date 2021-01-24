Weekend Binge List: From Korean series 'Busted' to Amit Sadh's 'Jeet Ki Zid, here's the best of OTT

Busted! (Season 3)
Platform: Netflix
Language: Korean (with English sub-titles)
The super-hit Korean series Busted! season 3 makes a crackling debut. In the third season of this hybrid reality-scripted variety show, celebrity sleuths take a stab at solving smaller crimes that lead to a larger mystery. It’s dramatic, thrilling and smartly conceived, and will keep you hooked till the end. This series successfully marries reality TV with fiction to come out with a mind-boggling concept. Is it real or is it scripted? Watch it to find out!
Jeet Ki Zid
Platform: Zee5
Language: Hindi
It’s the Amit Sadh show all the way. Indeed, he excels in this web series inspired by true events. Jeet Ki Zid, a story of grit and determination, is about Major Deep Singh who in a bloody ‘fight to the last’ battle in the Kargil war is grievously injured and gets paralysed from waist down. The man is broken and cannot fathom what to do next until he decides not to give up though everybody does on him. This poignant series explores this man’s zid to literally get back to his feet as he fights tooth and nail all the mammoth challenges that come his way. Produced by Boney Kapoor, this series is action-packed, gritty and has an emotional angle too.
Virkar V/s The Anti-social Network
Platform: MX Player
Language: Hindi
It’s based on illustrious author Piyush Jha’s bestseller and is an out-an-out thriller. Prateik Babbar essays the lead role of Inspector Virkar from the Crime Branch, who sleuths around to solve a gruesome murder. However, the loophole is that the idiosyncratic Inspector Virkar is digitally allergic, but now he finds himself pitting horns with a superior tech-genius, a mastermind who rules the computer domain. Pratiek is competent and so is the rest of the cast. Action-packed and pulsating with thrills, this series is fun to watch though the twists and turns in it are easy to guess.
Flack
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
This drama is based on PR crisis management and how they tackle bizarre problems for their clients. Well, our heroine is the no-nonsense PR guru Robyn (played by Anna Paquin), who specialises in preventing humiliating and embarrassing situations in public. This rather ‘improbable’ series explores her tryst with dysfunctional clients, changing strategies according to situations to handling crazy woes. Watch this series only if you have nothing better to do.
CB Strike: Lethal White Season 2
Platform: Disney+Hotstar
Language: English
Harry Potter author JK Rowling, under the pen name Robert Galbraith, has successfully forayed into the crime fiction world. Starring the hit pair of Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger, this critically-acclaimed thriller owns the suspense domain with the return of its second season. The story explores the journey of a war veteran-turned-super sleuth who uses his expertise, analytical mind and war experience to solve horrific and complicated crimes. The man himself has immense psychological woes which he must combat with simultaneously. This series traces all the nuances of his personal and professional challenges. Slickly made, do watch it especially if you are a crime series buff.
