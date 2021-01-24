Weekend Binge List: From Korean series 'Busted' to Amit Sadh's 'Jeet Ki Zid, here's the best of OTT

It’s the Amit Sadh show all the way. Indeed, he excels in this web series inspired by true events. Jeet Ki Zid, a story of grit and determination, is about Major Deep Singh who in a bloody ‘fight to the last’ battle in the Kargil war is grievously injured and gets paralysed from waist down. The man is broken and cannot fathom what to do next until he decides not to give up though everybody does on him. This poignant series explores this man’s zid to literally get back to his feet as he fights tooth and nail all the mammoth challenges that come his way. Produced by Boney Kapoor, this series is action-packed, gritty and has an emotional angle too.

