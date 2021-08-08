Weekend Binge List: Of zombies and dating game... here's what to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Voot

Zombies are back! The film is about an army of the undead, who are on a mission to avenge things with a violent drug kingpin, Alonso Marroquin, and his son, Lucas. The two drug lords, after escaping from a maximum security prison take, refuge at a drug rehab centre, thinking they are safe until they end up facing an army of zombies. And it’s the Mexican SWAT team that has been infected by a newly created mutant zombie… and they have become a force to be reckoned with. This gripping series shows the US army all geared up to face this highly dangerous threat.

Title: UFO

Platform: Voot Select

Language: English

Showtime’s limited series UFO explores the mystery behind unidentified flying objects, aka UFOs. While the truth remains largely uncovered, the gripping series probes the involvement of the American government, private companies and the military’s hand in keeping information secret from the public. From the infamous Area 51 to wild conspiracy theories, this detailed docu-series takes a bird’s eye view at the fascinating speculations about extraterrestrial occurrences.