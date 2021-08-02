Binge Watch: From Netflix's 'Resort to Love' to 'The Courier' on Amazon Prime Video... some of the must watches of the week

Title: Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
If you believe there’s life beyond earth, this interesting show is for you. Though claims of extraterrestrial encounters have long been dismissed, many believe the existence of UFOs is not just likely, but a certainty. This investigative show on life in outer space checks out claims and separates facts from rumours.
Title: Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
Glitter, glamour and greed… This interesting docu-series explores the rise and fall of automotive icon John Delorean, the poster boy of late ‘70s corporate greed. Combining exclusive access and interviews with never-seen-before footage shot by Oscar-winning director D.A Pennebaker, this three-part documentary epitomises his tumultuous times with his grandiose vision of the car of the future. This well-made series will show John Delorean’s rise and fall.
Title: Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts
Platform: Disney + Hotstar
Language: English
This is a well-made reality show revolving around the personal life of Robin Roberts, the illustrious anchor of Good Morning America. Robin Roberts has been around longer than so many of her counterparts. Though she insists, “There’s nothing that one doesn’t know about me,” this show offers many surprising aspects of her professional and personal life that veer from going through depression after her mom’s death to getting anxiety pangs before her great interview with President Obama.
Title: The Courier
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
It’s engrossing, slick and riveting. Cold War spy, Greville Wynne, and his Russian sources try to put an end to the Cuban Missile Crisis in this sensational drama. Can they snuff out the tumultuous problems that can affect and overcast the world? Or would their efforts fuel some more problems? Watch to know more!
Title: Resort to Love
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
Romance meets adventure in this action-packed show, which revolves around the life of a singer who goes through a heartbreak. To get over the bad memories, she takes up a gig at a tropical resort that seems like paradise... until two unexpected guests arrive. And from there on… it’s a rollercoaster ride full of surprises.