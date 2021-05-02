Weekend Binge List: From Selena - The Series on Netflix to Hasse Toh Phasse on Amazon Prime Video...

Selena has proved herself to be a great singer and has been embraced by her audience. However, now the challenge lies on how she can maintain the momentum, cope with success and fight to remain true to herself. Inspirational, emotional and at the same time entertaining, this show showcases the aftermath of success and how Selena balances her life – professional and personal to emerge successful in the true spirit of things.

Title: The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Platform: Netflix

Language: English