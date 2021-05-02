Weekend Binge List: From Selena - The Series on Netflix to Hasse Toh Phasse on Amazon Prime Video...

Title: LOL – Hasse Toh Phasse
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Get ready to roll over laughing as LOL – Hasse Toh Phasse takes you to unnavigated domains filled with funny, funnier, funniest jokes and one-liners. This unscripted comedy feature India’s finest comedy entertainers including Cyrus Broacha, Sunil Grover, Gaurav Gera, Suresh Menon, Mallika Dua to others, who are pitted against each other for six consecutive hours to bring down the house with their funny lines. But there is a clause – they cannot smile or laugh at their own jokes. Of course, at the end of the road, the last contestant stands to win a bumper prize. Hosted by the original funny duo, the multi-talented Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi, this show is fun.
Title: Selena: The Series: Part 2
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
Selena has proved herself to be a great singer and has been embraced by her audience. However, now the challenge lies on how she can maintain the momentum, cope with success and fight to remain true to herself. Inspirational, emotional and at the same time entertaining, this show showcases the aftermath of success and how Selena balances her life – professional and personal to emerge successful in the true spirit of things.
Title: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
This is an animated action-comedy show about the Mitchells who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet — saving the world from the robot apocalypse. Sounds like a feat, right? But not for the super Mitchells who are all set for a rocking adventure, warring with the machines. The plot starts when the bubbly Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams and she is eager to leave home to find “her people”. However, her nature-loving dad embarrassingly insists on having the whole family drive her to school… and the road trip is when all hell breaks loose. It’s fun and engaging!
Title: Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Platform: Disney + Hotstar
Language: English
Star Wars: The Bad Batch is indeed a part of the millennial watch. It is about the experimental clones of the Bad Batch which was introduced in The Clone Wars as they march their way to a galaxy that is ever changing after the fierce clone wars. The elite squad of the Bad Batch are genetically different from their warring brothers in the Clone Army. Why? …because each possess a formidable skill that makes them super soldiers and so the battle of the Bad Batch begins.
