Lockdown edition 2.0: From Mirzapur to Friends... Indians share their binge-watch list

He believes that with the fear of the pandemic becoming more tangible in 2021, he and his partner have consciously steered away from very dark or macabre themes. “In fact, after we finished watching shows that were already on our lists, we try to look for happier or more informative shows. I particularly appreciate shows that were made during the lockdown, which have cleverly incorporated elements from our new normal, such as face masks. In some ways, they feel more relatable,” he adds.

Choose positivity

Although marketing professional and travel blogger Chandreyi Bandyopadhyay, 30, began the lockdown by watching Indian OTT content, she soon grew tired of the macabre themes. “A lot of shows seem to follow a similar template in terms of their storyline (based in the murky underbelly of the country) and are peppered with excessive violence. After a point, they become quite distressing. I have recently begun watching a lot of documentaries on Discovery Plus, which have fostered a keen interest to learn even more about the world around me. I consciously steer away from documentaries such as Seaspiracy, which peddle an agenda of despair, and choose those that are more informative and heartening such as Life in Colour with David Attenborough. In terms of fiction, I like watching horror shows as they give you an adrenaline rush while being very obviously removed from reality,” she explains.

So whether far-removed from reality or rooted to the ground, OTT platforms and repeated lockdowns are changing audience preferences like never before!