From 'Sound of Metal' to 'Mank', Oscar-nominated movies available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and other OTT platforms

The nominations of the 93rd annual Academy Awards were announced on Monday morning by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas.
With 'Mank,' which is a black-and-white drama from Netflix about the making of 'Citizen Kane,' leading the pack with 10 nominations, these six films received six nominations: 'The Father,' 'Judas and the Black Messiah,' 'Minari,' 'Nomadland,' 'Sound of Metal' and 'The Trial of the Chicago 7.'
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and worldwide lockdowns, several major films were forced to skip theatrical releases and opt for online streaming. This has helped OTT giant Netflix dominate the nominations in 2021. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Videos has scored 12 nominations and Apple TV+ and Disney+ have also entered the race to Oscars.
Check out the list of Oscar-nominated movies available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and other OTT platforms here:
Oscar nominated movies available on Netflix:
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom: The Chadwick Boseman starrer has scooped five nods. For her acclaimed turn as the titular character in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,' Viola Davis made history as the Black woman with the most acting nominations (with four) and the first Black woman to be nominated in best actress twice. The late Chadwick Boseman is a contender in the Best Actor category.
Mank: David Fincher's black-and-white biographical drama 'Mank' has bagged the most Academy Awards nominations for its upcoming 93rd edition, scoring a perfect 10, also in categories such as best picture, actor for Gary Oldman and director.
The White Tiger: Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film bagged the nomination in Best Adapted Screenplay category along with films like 'Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm', 'The Father', 'Nomadland', and 'One Night in Miami'.
The Trial of the Chicago 7: Aaron Sorkin's drama about the activists who were arrested for protesting at the 1968 Democratic National Convention proved to be a major Oscar contender for Netflix, earning six nominations.
Pieces Of A Woman: This is the first nomination for 'The Crown' actress Vanessa Kirby in the best actress category. The film has also been nominated in Best Film Editing category.
Over The Moon: Nominated in the best animated feature film category.
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon - Best Animated Feature Film
If Anything Happens I Love You: Best Animated Short Film
A Love Song for Latasha: Best Documentary Short Subject
Oscar nominations for Amazon Prime Video
'Sound of Metal' has received six Oscar nominations for categories - Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Sound, Best Film Editing and Best Picture.
One Night in Miami - Best Adapted Screenplay (Kemp Powers)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Best Adapted Screenplay (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer), Best Supporting Actress - Maria Bakalova
Time: Best Documentary Feature Collective
Disney+
Soul - Best Animated Feature Film, Best
Burrow - Animated Short Film
Onward - Best Animated Feature Film
Hulu
Nomadland: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director (Chloe Zhao), Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role (Frances McDormand), Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing.
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday: Andra Day for Best Actress in a Leading Role
Denmark - Another Round: Best International Feature Film
The Mole Agent - Best Documentary Feature Collective
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)