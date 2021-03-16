From 'Sound of Metal' to 'Mank', Oscar-nominated movies available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and other OTT platforms

The nominations of the 93rd annual Academy Awards were announced on Monday morning by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas.

With 'Mank,' which is a black-and-white drama from Netflix about the making of 'Citizen Kane,' leading the pack with 10 nominations, these six films received six nominations: 'The Father,' 'Judas and the Black Messiah,' 'Minari,' 'Nomadland,' 'Sound of Metal' and 'The Trial of the Chicago 7.'

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and worldwide lockdowns, several major films were forced to skip theatrical releases and opt for online streaming. This has helped OTT giant Netflix dominate the nominations in 2021. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Videos has scored 12 nominations and Apple TV+ and Disney+ have also entered the race to Oscars.

Check out the list of Oscar-nominated movies available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and other OTT platforms here:

Oscar nominated movies available on Netflix:

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom: The Chadwick Boseman starrer has scooped five nods. For her acclaimed turn as the titular character in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,' Viola Davis made history as the Black woman with the most acting nominations (with four) and the first Black woman to be nominated in best actress twice. The late Chadwick Boseman is a contender in the Best Actor category.

Mank: David Fincher's black-and-white biographical drama 'Mank' has bagged the most Academy Awards nominations for its upcoming 93rd edition, scoring a perfect 10, also in categories such as best picture, actor for Gary Oldman and director.

The White Tiger: Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film bagged the nomination in Best Adapted Screenplay category along with films like 'Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm', 'The Father', 'Nomadland', and 'One Night in Miami'.

The Trial of the Chicago 7: Aaron Sorkin's drama about the activists who were arrested for protesting at the 1968 Democratic National Convention proved to be a major Oscar contender for Netflix, earning six nominations.

Pieces Of A Woman: This is the first nomination for 'The Crown' actress Vanessa Kirby in the best actress category. The film has also been nominated in Best Film Editing category.

Over The Moon: Nominated in the best animated feature film category.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon - Best Animated Feature Film

If Anything Happens I Love You: Best Animated Short Film

A Love Song for Latasha: Best Documentary Short Subject