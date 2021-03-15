Hollywood

Updated on

Oscars 2021: From Chadwick Boseman's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' to Priyanka Chopra's 'The White Tiger' - complete list of nominees

By FPJ Web Desk

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced by actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas for a total of 23 categories on Monday morning (local time).

Oscars 2021: From Chadwick Boseman's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' to Priyanka Chopra's 'The White Tiger' - complete list of nominees
Oscars 2021: From Chadwick Boseman's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' to Priyanka Chopra's 'The White Tiger' - complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced by actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas for a total of 23 categories on Monday morning (local time).

Here is the complete list of this year's nominees follows in the total of 23 categories, announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Movie film

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari

Best Costume Design:

Emma

Mank

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Original Score:

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer)

The Father (Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller)

Nomadland (Chloe Zhao)

One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)

The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)

Best Original Screenplay:

Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas & Kenny Lucas)

Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)

Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder & Darius Marder)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)

Best Animated Short Film:

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film:

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Documentary Feature Collective:

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject:

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best International Feature Film:

Denmark - Another Round

Hong Kong - Better Days

Romania - Collective

Tunisia - The Man Who Sold His Skin

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Sound:

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Sound of Metal

Soul

Best Production Design:

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Film Editing:

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography:

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Original Song

'Husavik' from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

'Fight For You' from Judas and the Black Messiah

'lo Si (Seen)' from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

'Speak Now' from One Night in Miami

'Hear My Voice' from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Director

Thomas Vinterburg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The Oscar telecast will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 25.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in