Oscars 2021: From Chadwick Boseman's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' to Priyanka Chopra's 'The White Tiger' - complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced by actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas for a total of 23 categories on Monday morning (local time).

Here is the complete list of this year's nominees follows in the total of 23 categories, announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Movie film

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari