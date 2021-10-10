Weekend Binge: From the Malayalam remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's thriller Andhadhun to a well-made documentary on Justin Bieber, here's everything you need to catch up on OTT

Title: The Trip

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

This is an action-packed dramedy replete with emotions, twists’ n’ turns and laced with humour, at least in some parts. Eager to end their dysfunctional marriage, even if it is by murdering each other, a husband and wife head to a remote cabin to sort out things once for all. Daggers are crossed until they find themselves facing an even bigger threat. Will they join hands, or is the hatred for each other so deeply that they can sell their souls to the devil itself? Watch it; it’s pretty interesting!

Title: My Name

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

This is an entertaining thriller that has everything in it — spiralling action, intense adventure and of course, revenge and more. Following her father’s murder, the revenge-driven protagonist puts her trust in a powerful crime boss and enters the police force under his direction. However, she doesn’t realise that she’s just jumped from the frying pan to the fire. Can she get out of the mess that she’s created for herself? Watch it to know more.

Title: Little Things: Season 4

Platform: Netflix

Language: Hinglish

The lovable Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal playing Kavya and Dhruv are back! From cohabitation to living long-distance, these two ‘real’ soulmates have weathered it all. But will their six years of history ensure a future together? Or will the test of time prove fatal for this yuppie couple?

Title: Devadas Brothers

Platform: Netflix

Language: Tamil

This is a very entertaining web show which is thoda sa hatke. Four average young men are in the throes of despair after being rejected by their girlfriends. They are in the doldrums as they just can’t come to terms with their break-ups. So should they drown their sorrow in wine, women and song? Or does life have some more interesting gyaan to give them?

Title: Madres

Platform: Amazon Prime

Language: Spanish with English/Hindi subtitles

The horror genre is supposedly a top fave of the OTT, and Madre fits rather snugly into this genre. The tale revolves around a young Mexican-American couple expecting their first child to experience scary visions in this horror film. It’s indeed a scare-fest that will definitely grab your eyeballs.

Title: Justin Bieber: Our World

Platform: Amazon Prime

Language: English

All Justin Bieber fans will love this. The poster boy singer has revealed a slice of himself in this documentary. Indeed, it is a well-made show which digs into Justin Bieber’s life and gets behind his 2020 New Year’s Eve concert. It's fun, has snippets of the pin-up superstar’s interviews, behind the scene goss, and so much more.

Title: Bhramam

Platform: Amazon Prime

Language: Malayalam

This movie is directed by Ravi K Chandran. It is a Malayalam remake of ‘Andhadhun’, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana. This film has the talented Prithviraj Sukumaran essaying the character of a pianist who pretends to be blind because he thinks it improves his performance. But then he witnesses a grisly murder but still has to pretend to be blind to escape from the killer. Very interesting with some amazing performances thrown in!

Title: Muppets Haunted Mansion

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: English

This animated film is a kid’s fest. Muppets Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn have to spend one night in a haunted mansion. It’s scary and the Muppets are shaking in their boots. So what do they do next? Watch it to know more… Indeed, your tiny tot will love this.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 08:12 AM IST