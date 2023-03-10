Wednesday fame Jenna Ortega hints at NO romance in Season 2?

e-Paper Get App
Jenna Ortega stated that they are planning to up the horror level and decrease the romance from the second season of this most-viewed English series.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega | Instagram

Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega won hearts with her performance in the Netflix American TV series. Her on-the-point acting was appreciated worldwide, and her quirky dance moves from the show became a trending sensation on reels in no time.

While the fans are eager to watch Wednesday Addams return with season 2, it looks like the 20-year-old star has teased the central part of the show's story. Scroll down to learn more!

article-image

Jenna Ortega plans to defuse the romance

In Season One of Wednesday, viewers got to witness the love triangle of Wednesday Addams, Tyler, and Xavier. We all know it didn’t receive a great response from the audience, and now the actress seems to decrease the romantic angle from the plot of season 2.

The actress recently appeared in Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’, where she revealed that Wednesday season 2 is on the writing stage. She also revealed that the writers, along with the entire team, are working on the storyline and everything else.

Talking about the same, Jenna Ortega stated, "We wish to increase the horror element a little and then take Wednesday out of the romantic situation to let her be her own self." Pop Crave shared the update on Twitter, and a large number of fans agree with Jenna Ortega’s POV.

article-image

Jenna Ortega recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction

The actress attended the Scream VI premiere on Monday night and walked the red carpet. Her white top covered by a black blazer had a blue stain on it, which she realized later. However, she was left with no choice and walked onto the stage, covering it with her hand.

While it is not known how her dress was stained, it is said that the incident may have occurred when the actress was signing autographs for her fans outside the New York City premiere.

